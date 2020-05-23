Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme conducts 15,000 surgeries, completes 25 million volunteering hours worldwide

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme has so far conducted 15,000 surgeries and completed over 25 million local and international community volunteering hours, in keeping with the humanitarian message of the UAE for tolerance, compassion, solidarity and giving.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women’s Union, GWU, stated that the programme’s volunteers have helped achieve progress in the areas of volunteer work and human tolerance around the world, based upon the generous initiative launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Teams of Emiratis have helped ease the suffering of vulnerable people and served humanity, she added.

The initiative prepares young leaders to assume crucial humanitarian volunteer activities both locally and internationally, as well as to serve humanity, in line with the year of preparations for the next fifty years, which represents the vision of the UAE’s leadership.

The initiative also aims to attract the most qualified youth, build their capacities and enable them to serve communities without colour, ethnic or religious discrimination.

Al Suwaidi said that Sheikha Fatima has exerted significant efforts to encourage and motivate the Emirati youth to participate in volunteer and humanitarian work, through adopting programmes that aim to attract them and train them to serve communities and humanity.

The launch of the initiative will develop humanitarian and volunteer skills and capacities of the youth while highlighting the UAE’s global role in empowering the youth and advancing humanitarian work based on knowledge and innovation, to achieve international excellence, she added.

The strategy of the programme for 2020 is to focus on four pillars. These are attracting the youth, building their specialist capacities, preparing leaders of volunteer work and enabling them to serve the community.