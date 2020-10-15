Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme inaugurates first global women’s telemedicine initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme inaugurated several global women’s telemedicine clinics, as part of the first global telemedicine initiative to provide free diagnosis, treatment and preventive services for women around the world, under the slogan, "Do Not Worry."

The initiative will be supervised by Emirati volunteer doctors from the Young Emirati Volunteer Leaders Initiative, upon a joint agreement between the Zayed Giving Initiative and the General Women’s Union, GWU.

The telemedicine initiative was launched globally after the success of a local pilot trial, which provided innovative digital solutions to improve women’s health, by offering specialist care and medical consultations remotely via smart platforms.

The telemedicine initiative is part of the humanitarian initiatives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, which enable doctors to serve communities, both locally and internationally, and equip them with professional skills in the field of volunteer medical work, field, mobile and virtual hospitals, and clinical management around the world.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, stated that the telemedicine initiative aims to ideally employ smart solutions in the areas of volunteer treatment and preventative services to combat chronic and viral diseases, stressing the keenness of the programme to develop innovative action tools and smart services, in line with various conditions.

She also pointed out that women’s and children’s care are being prioritised by Sheikha Fatima, who has launched humanitarian initiatives that provide women with the best healthcare services around the world.

Al Anoud Al Ajami, Executive Director of the Zayed Giving Initiative and Director of the Young Emirati Volunteer Leaders Initiative, highlighted the importance of the global telemedicine initiative, which is the first virtual platform of its kind to provide treatment and preventative services. She also noted that health information is provided interactively by volunteer doctors on various diseases, including coronavirus.

Volunteer health teams will provide free health and awareness services to thousands of women through mobile telemedicine clinics, which are equipped with the latest medical equipment for early detection.

Dr. Noura Al Ali, Director of the Telemedicine Clinics, said that the virtual clinics will offer women comprehensive medical check-ups, which include preventive assessments, heart and lung checks, as well as health awareness programmes.