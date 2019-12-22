Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches testing phase at UAE Doctors hospital in RAK

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme has launched the testing phase of the UAE Doctors field and mobile hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

This testing period will involve training UAE nationals to manage the operations of the programme, which is the first of its kind in the country.

The programme aims to contribute to the country’s relief efforts, under the slogan, 'Following in Zayed's Footsteps', and is in line with the UAE leadership's "2020: Towards the Next 50" announcement.

The hospital will help to build the abilities of volunteer medical staff and enable them to serve the community, by implementing smart volunteer programmes that support the government health sector. It includes inpatient units, as well as general clinics, specialist clinics, sonar and ECG units, a mobile pharmacy and a remote consultation unit.

Through its fixed and mobile units, the hospital will offer leading diagnostic, treatment, educational and preventive services to reduce the number of heart attacks and unnecessary deaths.

It will also perform surgeries, in coordination with relevant public and private institutions, as well as organise medical workshops and conferences.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women’s Union, GWU, said that H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has encouraged and motivated Emirati youth to participate in volunteer and humanitarian work.

She added that the programme has attracted the best national medical personnel, especially young doctors, and is keen to build their capacities by sending them to accredited specialist courses in the best training centres in the UK and the US, to enable them to serve local and international communities, working under the slogan, 'We Are All Our Mother Fatima'.