UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme Launches Testing Phase At UAE Doctors Hospital In RAK

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches testing phase at UAE Doctors hospital in RAK

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme has launched the testing phase of the UAE Doctors field and mobile hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

This testing period will involve training UAE nationals to manage the operations of the programme, which is the first of its kind in the country.

The programme aims to contribute to the country’s relief efforts, under the slogan, 'Following in Zayed's Footsteps', and is in line with the UAE leadership's "2020: Towards the Next 50" announcement.

The hospital will help to build the abilities of volunteer medical staff and enable them to serve the community, by implementing smart volunteer programmes that support the government health sector. It includes inpatient units, as well as general clinics, specialist clinics, sonar and ECG units, a mobile pharmacy and a remote consultation unit.

Through its fixed and mobile units, the hospital will offer leading diagnostic, treatment, educational and preventive services to reduce the number of heart attacks and unnecessary deaths.

It will also perform surgeries, in coordination with relevant public and private institutions, as well as organise medical workshops and conferences.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women’s Union, GWU, said that H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has encouraged and motivated Emirati youth to participate in volunteer and humanitarian work.

She added that the programme has attracted the best national medical personnel, especially young doctors, and is keen to build their capacities by sending them to accredited specialist courses in the best training centres in the UK and the US, to enable them to serve local and international communities, working under the slogan, 'We Are All Our Mother Fatima'.

Related Topics

UK Mobile UAE Young Women Family All Government Best

Recent Stories

Nissan starts AED1.1 trillion plant technology rol ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai DED issues 3,818 trade licences in November

31 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi opens Centre of International Org ..

46 minutes ago

New agreement to advance sustainable finance agend ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi toll gates active during peak hours begi ..

3 hours ago

Hedayah, UNOCT to expand cooperation

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.