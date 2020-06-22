UrduPoint.com
Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme Launches Mobile Health Clinic For Women, Children

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches mobile health clinic for women, children

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, the Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launched a mobile health clinic to treat hundreds of women and children in the country remotely.

The initiative, which is the first of its kind in the country, provides healthcare, diagnostic, preventive and treatment services to families in the UAE, under the supervision of Emirati doctors volunteering at the programme.

The clinic is part of the series of initiatives launched by Sheikha Fatima that have enabled Emirati doctors to provide high-quality medical services to local and international communities.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, said that the clinic aims to promote the culture of volunteering and human giving among doctors, by attracting qualified human resources and training them in health volunteering.

The clinic includes units for remote medicine, diabetes, kidney and liver diseases, cardiac ultrasound and cardiac examinations, as well as an awareness unit that offers remote specialised services to women and children with chronic diseases and those infected with coronavirus, she added.

Dr. Noura Al Ali, Director of the Clinic, said that the clinic provides full medical services to hundreds of women, including comprehensive preventive check-ups, vital sign examinations, and heart and lung examinations, and has launched health awareness programmes, including on coronavirus, according to accredited health standards.

