ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) High-level officials, locally and internationally, have praised the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation "Mother of the Nation" in supporting the active participation of women in all sectors, especially the peace and security.

Sheikha Fatima has launched several initiatives to support women including the establishment of the "Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Centre of Excellence" and the UAE National Action Plan for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, among other pioneering initiatives to consolidate the values ​​of peace and human tolerance among the peoples of the world.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said, "We are in the process of bidding farewell to 50 Federal years full of hard work, achieving the highest civilised gains locally, regionally and internationally, while welcoming the new fifty years of the UAE's long life.

"We are pleased to express our pride in empowering women across all fields, especially in the peace and security sectors, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates."

Sheikh Abdullah continued, "The leadership and impressive successes that the UAE has achieved in the peace and security sectors are the results of the insightful vision and patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima, whose generous directives contributed to setting specific and clear goals for the work of the General Women's Union, which in turn led to fundamental progress.

"Over years of efforts, achievements that culminated in the launch of the Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Centre of Excellence, and the UAE’s achievement in ranking first regionally and 24th globally in the Women, Peace and Security Report 2021, issued by Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security in Washington, D.C. The UAE has ranked-up 20 positions since the last issue of the Biennial report," he noted.

Sheikh Abdullah stated, "This honourable accomplishment urges us all to remember the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the inspiring leader who was behind all the successes of Emirati women thanks to his continues support and encouragement to develop and qualify them."

In turn, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, lauded the global status that Emirati women have enjoyed and the development of their roles over the 50 years since the establishment of the union, thanks to the continuous support of H.

H. Sheikha Fatima and the country's leadership that paid great attention to empowering women and playing leading roles in the community.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Centre of Excellence was not only a successful culmination of Sheikha Fatima's efforts to achieve gender balance in the areas of security and peace, but also to achieve a better future for people everywhere, as this centre represents an important initiative that contributes to building good relations as well as establishing channels of dialogue, understanding and peaceful coexistence between nations and peoples.

For his part, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, reiterated that the UAE's support to the file of women, peace and security stems from its belief in the ability of women and their contribution to establishing peace and security throughout the world, based on its relentless endeavour to deliver an inspiring message that women are the pillar of civilisation and the main focus for creating a better, more peaceful and prosperous future.

He explained that Sheikha Fatima's centre represents a significant opportunity and model in consolidating international cooperation in sharing knowledge and promoting the exchange of information and best practices on the women, peace and security agenda. It will strengthen the capabilities of relevant authorities working in government entities related to the women, peace and security agenda to support women’s participation in leadership positions across local and international peacekeeping operations. Also, gain valuable benefits of creating a new reality and spaces to empower women to be leaders and decision-makers in peace and security.

Al Bowardi expressed his appreciation to the role of the General Women's Union, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC, and all national authorities, who are concerned with the women, peace and security file in the UAE, in implementing contributions made by women to peacekeeping operations around the world.

Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women, commented, "The UAE is a strong champion of women’s meaningful participation in peace and security. With more than a decade of close cooperation with UN Women on this important agenda, we have witnessed meaningful actions to enhance the role of women in peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

"We are also proud to work with the UAE as member of the board of Women, Peace and Security and Humanitarian Action Compact part of the Generation Equality, and we look forward to the ambitious vision of the UAE and its continued commitment to women, peace and security."

Launched in 2020, the Centre is in line with the UAE’s efforts to promote gender equality as an essential policy in the nation and to underline the important role of women in the peace and security sectors by unifying the efforts of 14 national bodies including federal, local and civil society committee members who prepared the National Action Plan headed by the General Women’s Union.