Sheikha Fatima’s Initiative In Lebanon Continues Treating People Injured By Beirut Explosion

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:15 PM

Sheikha Fatima’s initiative in Lebanon continues treating people injured by Beirut explosion

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) is continuing the implementation of the initiative of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), to treat and rehabilitate those injured by the explosion in Beirut’s port, managed by the Humanitarian and Development Office of the UAE Embassy in Beirut.

Under this framework, the ERC treated and rehabilitated Lebanese citizen Mohammed Moustafa Al Dakdouki, who lost his left eye and left leg in the explosion. After going through several successful surgeries, he now has an artificial eye and a prosthetic transplant and is in good health.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the ERC is continuing to implement the initiative of the "Mother of the Nation," Sheikha Fatima, and enlarging the scope of its beneficiaries, in coordination with the office, to achieve its objectives and support those injured by the explosion.

He then stressed the ERC’s keenness to implement the initiative, which aims to realise the aspirations of Sheikha Fatima, reduce the health repercussions of the explosion, meet the needs of people affected by the incident, and strengthen the capacities of the Lebanese health sector.

In August 2020, Sheikha Fatima launched a new initiative coinciding with the World Humanitarian Day, to treat those suffering from deformations caused by the explosion.

Al Dakdouki praised the initiative of the Mother of the Nations, stating, "This initiative is in line with her previous efforts and initiatives, as we are used to Sheikh Fatima launching major initiatives that change people’s lives and futures."

He thanked the ERC for monitoring his health and caring for him.

