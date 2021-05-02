Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood Creativity honours DEWA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood Creativity, launched by Dubai’s Women Association, has honoured Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) in recognition of its support as a strategic sponsor.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA received a shield of honour during his meeting with a high-level delegation led by Amina Al Dabbous Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood Creativity. Zeinab Mousa, Public Relations Coordinator of the Award, was also present.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s efforts to support innovation in the UAE and Dubai, including the outstanding capabilities of the Emirati people, which consolidates the wise leadership’s directives to empower youth and the new generation through creativity and innovation. "We are pleased to sponsor the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood Creativity which reflects the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and President of the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood Creativity.

This helps achieve the UAE Centennial 2071, to make the UAE the world’s leading nation. Over the years, the Award has proven its effective role in inspiring the new generation to present innovative ideas, expand their prospects and imagination," he said.

"DEWA spares no effort in supporting creative individuals and innovators. We attach special importance to talented individuals, sponsoring and nurturing their skills and capabilities to gain new experience. DEWA works to promote innovation among its staff and in society. It adopts innovation as a key pillar of its work and institutional approach, moving steadily towards the next 50 years by building a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come," added Al Tayer.

"We honour DEWA today as a gesture of gratitude for its loyal efforts that support the activities and programmes of the Award. Thanks to DEWA’s support, we have developed creativity and innovation, to serve children, who are the essence of a sustainable and bright future," said Amina Al Dabbous Al Suwaidi.