DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, visited the first edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert’, at the Al Marmoom Reserve.

The event, organised by the Authority from 4th – 7th March, was aimed at providing an innovative platform for supporting the emerging local and regional film sector as well as fostering and provide enriching experiences to filmmaking talent. The event also shed light on Al Marmoom as a cultural and tourist destination and a natural reserve that reflects the richness of Emirati heritage.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed stressed the importance of the event within the framework of cultural initiatives focused on contributing to Dubai Culture’s vision to consolidate the Emirate's position as a global centre for arts and culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. She noted that 'Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert' helps advance the local and Arab film industry landscape by encouraging promising talent to present their cinematic works in Dubai, the UAE, and the region.

Expressing her happiness at the remarkable response the event received from residents and visitors of various nationalities, Sheikha Latifa said the unique event is the starting point for the Al Marmoom cinematic initiative. The Authority plans to turn the event into a pioneering, regional cinematic event that meets international standards. It seeks to highlight major technologies used in the production of local and regional films while protecting their intellectual and creative property rights and enhancing Dubai's position as a global destination for cinema.

Sheikha Latifa toured the event’s venue, accompanied by Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, a group of experts and filmmakers, and a number of officials from private and public entities participating in the project. She watched a short non-dialogue film as part of ‘Films in a Box,’ the first mobile cinema in Dubai and the region to display a package of short films ranging between 10 – 15 minutes.

She said the showcased films transcend the boundaries of language by reaching members of the public without translation, especially People of Determination. The initiative reflects the inclusiveness of the event, which embraces all segments of society, and is aligned with the principles of social responsibility that Dubai Culture is committed to.

Furthermore, Sheikha Latifa announced a non-dialogue short film competition as part of the partnership between Dubai Culture and Films in a Box. The winning filmmakers will have the opportunity to present their films at Expo 2020 Dubai later this year as part of the collaboration between the Authority and the Expo. Dubai Culture is the official cultural supporter of the global mega event.

She noted that the competition’s aim of supporting and encouraging this art form reflects the Authority’s keenness to promote greater interaction of cultures within the unique social fabric of Dubai, a city that is home to more than 190 nationalities.

"Movies and the art of filmmaking represent a key pillar of Dubai’s creative ecosystem. Supporting this dynamic industry is an important step as we move towards implementing the new cultural vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai," she said. "Initiatives such as Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert, achieved with an unprecedented number of partnerships, support our efforts to transform Dubai into a global hub for regional and international creative talent in several ways – from nurturing the local film industry to inspiring viewers around the world with our own stories."

She continued, "I am particularly proud to have seen so many Emirati and regional filmmakers present their work in this inaugural edition of the Al Marmoom event, showcasing our homegrown talent against the breathtaking backdrop of Dubai’s desert landscape."