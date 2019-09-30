Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa engages in sustainability discussions in New York

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability, attended a series of sustainability and climate change focused sessions at the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Impact Summit 2019, and the Global Manufacturing and Industrial Summit, GMIS, all hosted in New York this week.

During the trip Sheikha Shamma also visited British International school and interacted with the young students in a book reading session, where she read her climate change inspired fictional book, ‘The Adventures of Maxima and Coustaud: In Search of a Global Solution’.

A renowned figure in the realm of environmental sustainability, Sheikha Shamma attended the Climate Action Summit, Youth Climate Summit, Pre-Climate Summit, the Advancing Buildings and Sustainable Urban Infrastructure panel, and was invited to attend GMIS by Mr Badr Al-Olama, Head of the Organising Committee. The sessions included various discussion topics on sustainability and environmental practices, including the advancements of providing environmentally sustainable solutions and combating climate change.

As part of her sustainability and climate change agenda, Sheikha Shamma also attended a private meeting with Kristin Hughes, Director of the Global Plastics Action Partnership at the World Economic Forum. They discussed the operational logistics behind building plastic-recycling facilities in the UAE, and alternative methods that can be implemented to negate the use of single use plastics.

"As an active supporter and long-time advocate for sustainable practices, I’ve thoroughly appreciated the opportunity to examine viable options in plastic recycling with Kristin Hughes, discussing climate change solutions with Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi during the UNGA, being invited to GMIS by Badr Al-Olama, and having the honour to read my climate change book to the students at the British International School of New York," stated Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan.

Sheikha Shamma commented on her takeaways from the UNGA and the World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Impact Summit 2019 by saying, "I believe it’s of paramount importance that leading global private sector organisations conduct business in a sustainable manner.

"At Alliances for Global Sustainability, we’re continuously striving towards making a lasting and meaningful contribution to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs. Alliances for Global Sustainability focuses on creating cohesion between the various sectors by providing them with our expertise in developing infrastructure projects, providing advisory services and accelerating technological and innovative sustainability solutions to create a positive impact on the SDGs."

She noted, "I’m fortunate to operate AGS in Abu Dhabi, an Emirate whose leadership have ensured that they have been at the forefront of sustainable development by aligning their national goals (Vision 2021) with the UN’s global objectives of the 2030 Agenda."