UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikha Shamma, Thani Al Zeyoudi Hold Reading Session For Young Students

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Sheikha Shamma, Thani Al Zeyoudi hold reading session for young students

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Founder of Circle of Hope Foundation, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, held a reading session for first-graders at The British International school of New York.

They read The Adventures of Maxima and Coustaud: In Search of a Global Solution, a children’s book about climate change written by Sheikha Shamma.

After the session, they all discussed the importance of sustainability and environmental protection with the children.

On this occasion, Sheikha Shamma said, "It was a real pleasure to have the opportunity to visit The British International School of New York and read my climate change book to the next generation.

This has been a monumental week in the world of sustainability, specifically for climate change. Greta Thunberg, a Swedish environmental activist, showed the world that this generation cares so deeply about protecting our ecosystems, something that I could see is also valued by the young students that I met today. I was taken aback by their inquisitive questions and their ambition to learn more. I hope these children will continue to contribute to a more sustainable future."

Related Topics

World Visit Young Reading Circle New York All

Recent Stories

Afghan Presidential Election Ends, Vote Counting B ..

4 minutes ago

Dacoit tortured, handed over to police in Faisalab ..

4 minutes ago

China Open tennis results

4 minutes ago

Sabalenka beats Riske in WTA Wuhan final

4 minutes ago

170 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

4 minutes ago

Police Use Water Cannon, Tear Gas to Disperse Prot ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.