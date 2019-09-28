Sheikha Shamma, Thani Al Zeyoudi hold reading session for young students

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Founder of Circle of Hope Foundation, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, held a reading session for first-graders at The British International school of New York.

They read The Adventures of Maxima and Coustaud: In Search of a Global Solution, a children’s book about climate change written by Sheikha Shamma.

After the session, they all discussed the importance of sustainability and environmental protection with the children.

On this occasion, Sheikha Shamma said, "It was a real pleasure to have the opportunity to visit The British International School of New York and read my climate change book to the next generation.

This has been a monumental week in the world of sustainability, specifically for climate change. Greta Thunberg, a Swedish environmental activist, showed the world that this generation cares so deeply about protecting our ecosystems, something that I could see is also valued by the young students that I met today. I was taken aback by their inquisitive questions and their ambition to learn more. I hope these children will continue to contribute to a more sustainable future."