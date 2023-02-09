Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late Sheikha Mariam Al Falasi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2023) Sheikhs and sons of the deceased, as well as several UAE citizens, performed the funeral prayer for Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi, mother of H.H. Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque.

Everyone extended their most sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, praying to the Almighty God to bless her with His mercy and to inspire her family with patience and solace over her passing.

The body of the late Sheikha Maryam was then taken to its final resting place at Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi.