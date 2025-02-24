Shenzhen Unveils $630 Million Subsidy Plan To Boost AI, Robotics
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 11:30 AM
SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) Shenzhen, in South China's Guangdong province, plans to launch special supportive policies, including 4.5 billion Yuan ($630 million) financial incentives to boost the city's artificial intelligence and robotics industry.
According to China Daily, the new policy package includes subsidies for businesses, offering vouchers of up to 60 percent, with a maximum value of 10 million yuan, specifically aimed at enhancing computing power.
Additionally, the government will provide model vouchers, corpus vouchers, and scene-based subsidies to stimulate growth and innovation within the AI and robotics sectors.
The city also intends to integrate AI and robotics into its major science and technology projects to foster partnerships between industry, academia and research institutions.
