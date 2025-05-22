Sheraa, HORIVISTA forge strategic partnership to boost cross-border startup growth

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) and HORIVISTA, a China-based company that supports Chinese enterprises in expanding into the MENA region through hands-on execution and strategic partnerships, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the "Make it in the Emirates 2025" forum.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration aimed at supporting the growth of startups between the United Arab Emirates and China, leveraging HORIVISTA’s deep expertise in bridging both markets to create long-term impact.

The MoU was signed by Sara Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, and Sam Sun, Managing Director of HORIVISTA.

Under this agreement, Sheraa shall extend support to eligible Chinese startups referred by HORIVISTA by facilitating their expansion in the UAE through setting up in Sharjah, as well as participation in Sheraa’s programmes, including the Sharjah Startup Studio (S3) and the Access Sharjah Challenge, in accordance with Sheraa’s prevailing eligibility and selection criteria. Where such startups seek to establish a presence in the United Arab Emirates, Sheraa shall provide access to subsidised business licensing, coworking facilities, and tailored advisory services to support their market entry and operational setup.

In turn, HORIVISTA will support Sheraa-backed startups to scale their ventures to the Chinese market. This agreement reflects the shared commitment of both parties to fostering cross-border collaboration and supporting startups in accessing new markets.

Startups seeking to enter the Chinese market will receive support that includes market insights, introductions to local business networks, and guidance on navigating China’s regulatory landscape, enabling a smooth market entry.

Sara Al Nuaimi said, "At Sheraa, we believe that enabling startups to scale beyond borders is key to building resilient, future-ready economies.

Our partnership with HORIVISTA is a powerful step in this direction, opening new doors for entrepreneurs from both the UAE and China to collaborate, innovate, and tap into dynamic markets. By combining our ecosystems, we can accelerate growth opportunities and create lasting impact.”

Sam Sun added, "This MoU marks a significant milestone in bridging two vibrant startup ecosystems. Through our collaboration with Sheraa, we look forward to supporting Chinese startups in navigating the UAE’s thriving business landscape, while also offering a gateway for Sheraa-backed entrepreneurs into China. Together, we aim to foster a two-way flow of innovation, talent, and investment that drives meaningful cross-border growth.”

During the "Make it in the Emirates" forum, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) is showcasing its range of programmes that support founders at every stage of their journey. These programmes include Startup Blueprint, a self-paced online course introducing aspiring founders to fundamental entrepreneurial skills. Startup Dojo helps turn early ideas into viable business models while building strong team dynamics. Its follow-on program, Startup Dojo+, supports founders in validating their solutions, developing MVPs, and preparing for market entry.

Among Sheraa’s key offerings is the Sharjah Startup Studio (S3), its flagship incubator program, which enables early-stage startups to grow, acquire customers, and become investor-ready. The Access Sharjah Challenge (ASC) rounds out the journey by helping growth-stage startups co-create pilot projects with local partners and enter new markets.

Driven by its programmes and strategic partnerships, Sheraa continues to empower founders at every stage of their journey, turning ambitious ideas into scalable ventures that grow from the UAE and expand to global markets.