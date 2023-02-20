UrduPoint.com

Sheraa Hosts Its First 'Community Talk' To Foster Innovation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Sheraa hosts its first &#039;Community Talk&#039; to foster innovation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2023) The new ‘Sheraa Community Talks’ initiative of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) recently hosted its first discussion at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah titled 'How Padel Changed the Community’.

The talk brought together padel enthusiasts and club owners from across the UAE to share personal and professional experiences and insights on the many opportunities for physical development and social engagement this fast-paced, accessible and social sport can offer.

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, said, “This first dialogue on the popular sport of padel has offered us a wonderful opportunity to discuss the impact of the sport on business owners, professional players of the sport as well as hobbyists, and on families and the community. Approximately a decade ago, Padel made its debut in the UAE, and since then, over 300 Padel clubs have emerged, effectively generating employment opportunities and highlighting the entrepreneurial mindset in our community to capitalise on an emerging sector and establish enterprises.”

Khalid Alshamsi, UAE national team player and Co-Founder of PadelPoint, said, "Padel is not just a sport, it's a lifestyle that brings people together. It's a unique blend of physical and mental challenges that constantly push you to be your best. I am proud to be a part of a community that is passionate about spreading the joy and excitement of Padel across the UAE and beyond."

He added, "We were one of the first to take a trade license for Padel alone and was the first indoor padel court in the UAE. Yet, in a few months after we started, we achieved an occupancy rate of 97%, and are continuing to grow.

I think 90% of people play Padel for the fun that the game offers, and it is the social aspect that makes it the fastest-growing sport in the world.”

Aisha Alawadhi, sponsored PadelPoint player and winner of the UAE WildCard Championship, said, that Padel is integrating people like never before, and is leading to long-life friendships. The key is to learn to enjoy the game while keeping up the competitive spirit. "I put myself out there to become the best, become the change and learn new skills, and am constantly pushing myself further ahead."

Saud bin Ruken, UAE National Padel Team Manager and CEO and Co-Founder of Padel Arena, said, “ As the manager of the UAE National Padel Team, I am honoured to work with such talented athletes and passionate individuals who are dedicated to representing our country on the international stage.

"We have a stable market for Padel lovers here, and it is growing exponentially. I help manage clubs that are now focusing on sculpting and vibing the new generation."

Luli Guerrero, club manager at 700 Padel & Fitness Hub, said, "I played Padel from a young age in Argentina, and Ten years ago, when I first came to the UAE and joined the newly established Padel community here, 100 percent of that community were expats, but now the sport has a large mix of Emiratis and all nationalities in it, and it has become a gateway to cultivating friendships with the Emirati community. Recently, we have also seen an increasing interest in Padel tournaments across the UAE, with players of all ages and levels eager to participate and showcase their skills.”

Related Topics

World Business UAE Expats Sharjah Young Argentina Hub Market All From Share Best Court Employment Love

Recent Stories

AED 4.5b deals signed on day one of IDEX and NAVDE ..

AED 4.5b deals signed on day one of IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

49 seconds ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of R ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of Republic of Korea

56 seconds ago
 ADGM partners with Zand Bank to support SMEs

ADGM partners with Zand Bank to support SMEs

1 minute ago
 Speakers stress improving industry-academia relati ..

Speakers stress improving industry-academia relations

3 minutes ago
 Roundtable discussion on developments on Afghanist ..

Roundtable discussion on developments on Afghanistan held

3 minutes ago
 Armenian Defense Minister, Pentagon Official Discu ..

Armenian Defense Minister, Pentagon Official Discuss Prospects of Military Coope ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.