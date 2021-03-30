Sheraa, Invest in Sharjah join forces to boost Sharjah as leading start-up hub in region

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) A new partnership between the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) and Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) is poised to take Sharjahâ€™s ecosystem offerings to the next level.

The entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which paves the way for a series of strategic moves they will be jointly making to accelerate UAEâ€™s post-COVID recovery.

The core objective of the newly formed partnership is to link the high-growth tech start-ups in Sheraaâ€™s founder community to the emirateâ€™s robust investor pool for collaboration in key, as well as new and emerging sectors.

The MoU, which officially declared Invest in Sharjah as Sheraaâ€™s strategic partner, was signed by Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, and Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO, Invest in Sharjah, on Tuesday at the Sharjah Investors Services Centre (Saeed) in Al Qasba. The partnership will establish targeted and joint mechanisms to support start-ups in the UAE and the region through greater access to market opportunities and venture capital.

As part of the understanding, Sheraa will join Invest in Sharjahâ€™s local and international delegations to promote and attract tech start-ups to its thriving ecosystem in Sharjah. Invest in Sharjah will also offer Sheraa start-ups discounted Sharjah Investors Services Centre (Saeed) services and Entrepreneur Card benefits.

Elaborating on the agreement, Al Midfa, said, "We are proud to officially welcome Invest in Sharjah as a strategic partner.

Together, we will advance our shared vision of supporting the growth of innovative start-ups as well as establishing Sharjah as a leader on the global entrepreneurship stage."

She continued, "This partnership builds on our series of initiatives and achievements over the last five years, graduating over a hundred start-ups in the UAE and the region, as well as strengthening and elevating UAEâ€™s entrepreneurial ecosystem to new heights. With Invest in Sharjah, we will provide our local and regional start-ups with a strong and promising investor network, as well as pave the way for start-ups to leverage the benefits of the Sharjah Investors Services Centre (Saeed), which specialises in providing comprehensive and integrated services to businesses and start-ups."

Speaking about Invest in Sharjahâ€™s role in supporting start-ups, Al Musharrkh, said, "As an entity committed to driving Sharjahâ€™s position as the preferred investment destination in MENA, Invest in Sharjah is proud to partner with Sheraa, who has been successfully developing a blueprint for nurturing successful start-ups in the region, paving the way for new promising investment opportunities for entrepreneurs in Sharjah."

Since its inception, Sheraa has successfully supported 114 start-ups that have gone on to generate over US$125 million in revenue, raise over $74 million in investment and create more than 1,300 jobs.