Sheraa receives 11 leading Italian startups

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) hosted a delegation of founders representing Italy’s leading start-ups at its headquarters in the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), on Wednesday, as part of its mission to develop the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the emirate.

During the visit, 11 start-up founders from diverse industries and sectors in Italy, were offered an insight into the varied facilities, programmes and initiatives that Sheraa offers to support aspiring and established entrepreneurs in Sharjah, UAE, and across the MENA region.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the SRTI Park; Karan Deep, Entrepreneurship Development Director at Sheraa, and Marwan Saleh Alichla, Director of the Sharjah Investors Services Centre (Saeed), operating under the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah); as well as several senior officials from public and private organisations in the emirate welcomed the Italian delegation at the Sheraa offices.

Founders and senior officials representing Italy’s top start-ups included Marco Cipriani, CEO & Founder of BCC Studio SRL; Renato Reggiani, CEO & Founder of Biopic; Elena Bellacicca, CEO & Founder of "Find My Lost"; Antonio Venece, CEO & Founder of Geeks academy Europe; Laura Marchi, Business Development Advisor for MIEEG; Ahmed Nasser Mostafa, Co-Founder of Pigro; Roberto De Marchi, Co-Founder of Strategic BIM; Alessandro Pipolo, Chief Financial Officer and PMO at Symbiagro; Domenico De Luca, CEO of Tolemaica; and Alessio Troilo, CEO of UOSE.

The Italian start-ups were introduced to Sheraa recently launched the "Sharjah Start-up Studio (S3)" programme, the first government-backed start-up studio in the UAE which takes a more hands-on approach to venture building.

The 11 Italian start-ups are in the UAE as participants in the second edition of the Global Start-up Programme, promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and organised by the Italian Trade Agency, for the first time in the UAE.

The delegation toured the SRTI Park and was briefed on the innovation ecosystem the Park supports through its state-of-the-art facilities and services.

During the visit, Al Mahmoudi highlighted the key goals and chief pillars of SRTI Park that are facilitating the growth of the region's knowledge-intensive businesses and emphasised its collaboration with relevant authorities to build a robust framework to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies.

Following the visit, Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, said, "As part of Sheraa’s vision to build a strong and globally connected ecosystem, and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a vibrant start-up hub, we provided the 11 Italian founders with in-depth insights into our start-up boot camps, and seed and pre-seed programme offerings across the start-up lifecycle."

Al Midfa added, "The volume of trade exchange between the UAE and Italy was about 5.4 billion Euros as of 2019. We aim to strengthen this economic partnership by advancing business models and strategies tailored to every stage of the entrepreneurial journey to enable Italian change-makers to set up and scale their sustainable businesses in Sharjah."

The Italian delegation was also given a presentation by the Sharjah Investors Services Centre (Saeed), which operates under the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), where Marwan Saleh Alichla, Director of Saeed, outlined the various services offered by the entity for all investors to increase the ease of establishing and doing business in the emirate.

He said, "Saeed is a world-class one-window service that helps investors set up their business in less than 60 minutes. Our strong communication and partnership network with all government entities will enable our customers to be serviced by Tasheel, the Notary Public, Emirates ID Authority and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – all under one roof."

He added, "Sharjah is home to 258 Italian companies, operating in diverse sectors within the mainland and across the emirate’s specialised free zones, and this visit, reflects Sharjah’s commitment to enabling innovation and tech-based entrepreneurs from Italy to flourish and accelerate their growth in our region."