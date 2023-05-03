UrduPoint.com

Sheraa Sets Stage For UAE's Next Generation Of Entrepreneurs

Published May 03, 2023

Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation of entrepreneurs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) Providing a unique platform to unleash creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of Emirati youth to tackle pressing sustainability challenges, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) is all set to launch an intensive weekend bootcamp from May 19 to May 21.
The focus will be on experimentation, and validation, with participants practicing and implementing the design thinking process to understand complex challenges and generate innovative solutions to real-life problems.

The three-day weekend bootcamp features an action-packed agenda, including market research, expert interviews, ideation, prototyping, and pitch training.

On the final day, teams will have the opportunity to refine their prototypes and pitch their solutions to a panel of judges who will evaluate their ideas and select the top 3 winners.

In addition to the 15,000 AED in cash prizes, Sheraa will provide further support to the winning teams through access to mentorship, validation bootcamps, summer incubation programmes, and community-building initiatives, helping them bring their solutions to life and launch successful ventures.

Registration for the Sheraa Sustainability Hackathon is now open to university students, recent graduates, and early professionals (up to 30 years of age) at https://shorturl.at/acKLS.

