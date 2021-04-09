UrduPoint.com
Shocking Imbalance In Global Distribution Of COVID Vaccines: WHO Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:45 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) The head of the World Health Organisation said that over 87% of the more than 700 million doses of coronavirus vaccine that have been administered worldwide have been given in wealthier countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that on average, one in four people in rich countries have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared to only one in 500 people in low-income countries.

"There remains a shocking imbalance in the global distribution of vaccines," Tedros said during a media briefing Friday.

He called COVAX, the UN-backed initiative to distribute vaccines fairly, "a strong mechanism that can deliver vaccines faster and more efficiently than any other mechanism." He noted that COVAX so far has delivered about 38 million doses worldwide, or enough to cover about 0.25% of the global population.

