Short film on Emirati craft to premier at Manarat Al Saadiyat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) Image Nation Abu Dhabi will present a short film about the Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts organisation, which supports underprivileged women who create and preserve traditional Emirati handicrafts.

The short film will premiere at Manarat Al Saadiyat on 17th October, accompanied by a panel discussion with Mariam Al Kindi, Al Ghadeer Director; Amna Al Nowais, the film's director; and Lubna Bagsair, a producer with Image Nation's documentary team.

"Al Ghadeer has uplifted the economic and personal wellbeing of hundreds of women in the UAE. In the craftswomen’s stories, there was a consistent thread of the organisation’s positive effect on their lives, through the platform provided for their impressive craft and creativity and, perhaps even more importantly, through community," said Amna Al Nowais, an Emirati filmmaker.

Al Nowais, who is also an alumna of Image Nation's Arab Film school, went on to say that the film moves beyond the impact of Al Ghadeer on the women's lives, adding, "as many of the artisans are Emirati women from a pre-oil generation, their stories also speak of very specific life experience; rich with resilience, self-sufficiency, and humour. The Image Nation team and I hope that through this film, more people will learn about and support Al Ghadeer’s very important work.

"

Al Kindi, in turn, said, "I’m in love with our talented craftswomen and want to see their work everywhere in the world, not just in the UAE. This short film beautifully captures the essence of Al Ghadeer and it’s wonderful craftswomen who find joy and community from their traditional crafts. I hope the viewers fall in love with our craftswomen and Emirati crafts after watching the film and learning more about them."

A short edit first aired at VOX Cinemas in honour of Emirati Women’s Day. The film was fittingly created by a female strong production team from Image Nation Abu Dhabi.

Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts was launched in 2006, as part of the Emirates Red Crescent to provide underprivileged women with the skills and resources to create traditional crafts while earning their own living. Today, the organisation has more than 200 craftswomen, creating handmade gifts, stationery, home accessories, and fashion.

The premiere will be held as part of Manarat Al Saadiyat’s Global Remix – a festival taking place from 17th-19th October, celebrating a global array of culture, with interactive installations, workshops, talks, and musical performances.