Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art Prize announced

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Louvre Abu Dhabi and Swiss watchmaking brand Richard Mille announced today the seven shortlisted artists for The Richard Mille Art Prize: Cristiana de Marchi, Latifa Saeed, Mays Albaik, Mohammed Kazem, Nasser Al Zayani, Tarek Al-Ghoussein, and Taus Makhacheva. These artists will showcase their artworks in the inaugural edition of Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 exhibition, running from 18 November 2021 to 27 March 2022. The winner of the 2021 Richard Mille Art Prize, who will receive a $50,000 cash prize will be selected from among these seven artists and will be announced during an award ceremony to be held in the months following the opening.

The shortlisted artists were selected by a distinguished four-member jury including H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of UAE Unlimited and an art collector and patron of the Centre Pompidou, the British Museum and Sharjah Art Foundation; Christine Macel, Chief Curator at the Musée national d’art moderne, Centre Pompidou and an art critic; Hala Wardé, founding architect of HW Architecture and, long-term partner of Jean Nouvel, who was the lead of the Louvre Abu Dhabi project; and Dr. Souraya Noujaim, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management Director.

The new annual Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here exhibition and The Richard Mille Art Prize aim to highlight contemporary art and artists in the UAE, the region, and beyond. The first edition is concurrent with the UAE’s 50th National Day Golden Jubilee and sought proposals from artists based in the UAE. The exhibition and prize also represent a further extension of the museum’s universal approach by including contemporary artists in its collection and narrative.

"We were thrilled to have received a large number of proposals from artists across the UAE for this first edition of Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 exhibition and The Richard Mille Art Prize. The calibre and creativity of these submissions are reflective of the UAE’s thriving art scene. We are also excited to be supporting our community of talented artists, who are deeply engaged with the time and place in which they are working," said Dr. Souraya Noujaim, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management Director, and jury member of Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art Prize.

For more information about Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 exhibition and The Richard Mille Art Prize, please visit www.louvreabudhabi.ae.

Shortlisted artists for The Richard Mille Art Prize, to be shown at the inaugural Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here exhibition (in alphabetical order): Cristiana de Marchi (born 1968) is an Italian/Lebanese visual artist and writer. De Marchi holds an MFA in Archaeology from the University of Turin, Italy and is currently a PhD candidate in the Artistic Research Programme at the University of Applied Arts, Vienna.

Her work has been presented internationally, and has been featured in Art Asia Pacific, Art Forum, Contemporary Practices, Artribune, Canvas, The Art Newspaper, and Harper’s Bazaar Art Arabia, besides extensive mentions in the Arabic press. She has been a resident artist at the University of Cincinnati, Vermont Studio Centre, Artists’ Village, Yinchuan, Rijksakademie, Santa Fe Art Institute, and the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. In 2015, de Marchi was awarded the Italian "Premio ORA", and she graduated from the Salama bint Hamdan Emerging Artists Fellowship.

Latifa Saeed (born 1985) is a visual artist from the United Arab Emirates, working mainly on installations and sculptures. Saeed holds a bachelor’s in Arts and Sciences from Zayed University. In 2019 she was a fellow of the Sheikha Salama Emerging Artist Fellowship and in 2021, a grantee of the Misk Art Grant, an initiative under the Misk Art Institute in Riyadh.

She has participated in several exhibitions, including Community and Critique: SEAF Cohort 6 Final Exhibition, Warehouse 421, Abu Dhabi, 2019; Made in Tashkeel, Tashkeel, Dubai, 2015; middle East Revealed, Dray Walk Gallery, London, 2014; Her Verses, Women’s Museum, Dubai, 2012; Vibrations Within, Tashkeel, Dubai, 2008; Perceptions, The Third Line, Dubai, 2006.

Mays Albaik (born 1991) is an interdisciplinary visual artist from Palestine, working in performance, video, and installations. Albaik holds an MFA from the Rhode Island school of Design and a Bachelor of Architecture from the American University of Sharjah.

She was a fellow of the Salama Emerging Artist Fellowship and had her first solo show, A Terranean love Note, at Tashkeel Art Center in Dubai in 2021. She has previously participated in several exhibitions, including Qala 0.8900, Darat Al Funun, Jordan, 2019; BWWB, Helix Art Gallery, Brooklyn, and Sawt 2a, Grey Noise, Dubai, 2018; Mind the Gap, Tashkeel, Dubai, 2018; Change Coordinates + Someone Else, 1971 Design Space, Sharjah, 2016-17.

Mohammed Kazem (born 1969) is a visual artist from the United Arab Emirates, working in video, photography, and performance.,. Kazem is a member of the Emirates Fine Arts Society and one of the "Five", an informal group of Emirati artists – including Hassan Sharif, Abdullah Al Saadi, Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim and Hussain Sharif – at the vanguard of conceptual and interdisciplinary art practice. In 2012, he completed his Master of Fine Art at the University of the Arts, Philadelphia.

He has recently participated in several group shows, including I Love You Urgently, 21 39, Jeddah Arts, Jeddah, 2020; But We Cannot See Them: Tracing a UAE Underground 1988 – 2008, NYUAD Art Gallery, Abu Dhabi, and The Creative Act: Performance, Process, Presence, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 2017; But a Storm is Blowing From Paradise: Contemporary Art of the Middle East and North Africa, Guggenheim, New York, 2016. In 2013, he represented the UAE at the 55th Venice Biennale.

Nasser Alzayani is a visual artist from Bahrain, born in 1991. Alzayani holds an MFA in Glass from the Rhode Island School of Design and a bachelor’s in architecture from the American University of Sharjah.

He has been showcased in a number of group exhibitions, including Kissing Through A Curtain, MASS MoCA, North Adams, 2020; The Youth Takeover, Jameel Art Centre, Dubai, 2020; Glass Triennial, Sol Koffler Gallery, Providence, 2019; _____scapes, Gelman Gallery, Providence, 2019; Bayn, Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi, 2017; and Watering the Distant, Deserting the Near, Al Riwaq, Bahrain, 2016. He was a recipient of the Fundación Casa Wabi x ArtReview Residency in 2017, the Villa Lena Foundation Residency in 2018, and the Cultural Foundation Art Residency in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Tarek Al-Ghoussein is a Palestinian/Kuwaiti visual artist, born in 1962. Al-Ghoussein holds a BFA in Photography from New York University and an MA in Photography from the University of New Mexico. He currently is a professor and Director of the Master of Fine Arts degree programme at New York University Abu Dhabi. He has had numerous solo shows and has exhibited in a number of group shows, including Theatre of Operations, MoMA PS1, New York, 2019; Creative Act: Performance, Process, Presence, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 2017; Lost in Landscape, Museo di Arte Moderna e Contemporanea di Trento e Rovereto, Italy, 2014.

In 2013, he represented Kuwait at the 55th Venice Biennale. His works are collected by museums worldwide such as the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York; Freer Sackler Gallery of the Smithsonian, Washington D.C.; Victoria and Albert Museum, London; British Museum, London; the Royal Museum of Photography, Copenhagen; Mori Art Museum, Tokyo; the Arab Museum of Modern Art, Doha; the Sharjah Biennial Collection, the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, Barjeel Art Foundation and Art Jameel, UAE.

Taus Makhacheva is a visual artist from Russia, born in 1983. She holds an MA in Fine Art from the Royal College of Art, London and a BA in Fine Art (Studio practice and contemporary critical studies) from Goldsmiths College, University of London, London. Makhacheva creates works that explore the restless connections between historical narratives and fictions of cultural authenticity.

She has had numerous solo shows including 4`224,92 cm’2 of Degas, Musée cantonal des Beaux-Arts, Lausanne 2020; Superhero Sighting Society, KADIST Foundation, Paris, 2019; Storeroom, Van Abbemuseum, Eindhoven, 2018; Cloud Caught on a Mountain, Moscow Museum of Modern Art, Moscow, 2017. She was also exhibited in major international projects such as Yokohama Triennale in 2020, Between the Sun and the Moon, the 2nd Lahore Biennale in 2020; Where Water Comes Together with Other Water, the 15th Lyon Contemporary Art Biennale in 2019, Manifesta 12 in 2018, and Viva Arte Viva, the 57th Venice Biennale in 2017.