SHRD fully implements remote work system

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) The Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, SDHR, announced that the government of Sharjah has fully implemented the remote work system for all employees from various departments across Sharjah, as part of the precautionary measures undertaken by the government to curb the spread of new coronavirus, COVID-19, and ensure the safety of all.

Commenting on this, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of SDHR, said that based on the higher directives aimed at ensuring the safety of the members of the community and employees in the emirate, Sharjah’s Government would fully implement a remote work system for all employees, except for those whose work requires them to be present at the workplace.

However, a weekly rotating shift system should be adopted among those employees, with the presence of at least 50 percent of the staff, according to the needs of the job.

He explained that a package of instructions and guidelines would be issued to ensure that work continues with the required efficiency and quality, in addition to preventive instructions for those whose work requires them to be present at the workplace.

Bin Khadem further highlighted the Government of Sharjah’s keenness to ensure the safety of all.