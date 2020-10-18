UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHUAA Capital Appointed As Advisor To 500 Startups' Falcons 1 Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 12:15 PM

SHUAA Capital appointed as Advisor to 500 Startups' Falcons 1 fund

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) SHUAA Capital, an asset management and investment banking platform in the region, has been appointed by 500 Startups, the most active early stage venture capital firm globally, as Advisor to its Falcon 1 fund in MENA (500 Falcons, L.P.).

SHUAA will be represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Jassim Alseddiqi, said a press statement issued on Sunday.

SHUAA, under Jassim's leadership, will focus its support on advising 500 Startups’ Falcons I portfolio companies in financing and exit strategies, as the firm’s MENA fund nears the end of its deployment.

Commenting on the announcement, Alseddiqi said, "500 Startups is a powerhouse in MENA with a unique global platform that has contributed significantly to the startup ecosystem.

Having built a deep network of investors and investments across MENA with SHUAA, I look forward to guiding and collaborating with founders to take their businesses to the next level, whether through further development or exit strategies. SHUAA is keen on building on our Venture Capital and Technology sector investments and exposure, and we are proud to align ourselves with world-class institutions such as 500 Startups."

In turn, Courtney Powell, Chief Operating Officer of 500 Startups, commented, "We are thrilled to have SHUAA and Jassim with us as we prepare for the next phase of 500 in MENA. As a seasoned asset manager and executive, he brings a wealth of experience, and his service and mentorship will be invaluable to our portfolio founders."

Related Topics

Technology Powell Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE condemns criminal act in France

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 18, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire F ..

12 hours ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

12 hours ago

'I'm disgusted with Nawaz Sharif's past': Aitzaz A ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.