Shuaa Capital Approves $150 Million Bond Issuance

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:15 AM

Shuaa Capital approves $150 million bond issuance

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2020) Shuaa Capital has approved the issuance of non-convertible bonds valued at US$150 million in one or more tranches in a private placement.

These bonds will be listed on a market outside the UAE, the company said in an announcement on the website of the Dubai Financial Market where its shares are listed.

During the company's ordinary general meeting (OGM), the shareholders authorised the board to carry out all the actions needed for the issuance, including completing the timing, terms, and pricing details.

