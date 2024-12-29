SHUAA Capital Approves Launch Of MCB Tranches
Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 03:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) SHUAA Capital has announced the approval of two Mandatory Convertible bond (MCB) tranches by its board of Directors, with a total value of up to AED425.5 million.
This marks the final step in SHUAA's capital optimisation journey, reinforcing its strategic focus on delivering value to shareholders. The issuance remains subject to approvals from shareholders and regulatory authorities.
The first tranche, valued at up to AED150 million, will be offered to existing shareholders through a private placement, with mandatory conversion into shares at AED0.32 per share. The second tranche, valued at up to AED275.5 million, will be offered to holders of existing bonds issued by a SHUAA-related special-purpose entity under the same conversion terms.
Both tranches will be converted into equity at the earliest opportunity following issuance, reflecting the company's commitment to completing this process promptly.
The AED0.32 per share conversion price reflects SHUAA's strategic growth trajectory and its enhanced financial position following a transformative year of progress.
This pricing aligns with the intrinsic value derived from the company's strengthened balance sheet and the forward-looking potential of its business.
It represents an attractive opportunity for investors seeking to participate in SHUAA's growth story at a pivotal moment.
As part of SHUAA's progression, Ahmed Al Ahmadi has concluded his tenure as Managing Director and Board Member. Ahmed played a meaningful role in advancing the company's capital optimisation efforts.
Badr Al-Olama, Chairman of SHUAA Capital, said, "This milestone reflects the strong foundation SHUAA has built over the years. The MCB tranches represent an opportunity for shareholders and investors to participate in the next chapter of our growth story."
Wafik ben Mansour, CEO of SHUAA Capital, commented, "The approval of the MCB tranches is a defining moment in SHUAA's journey to unlock its full potential. We are committed to completing this process in the next quarter and to delivering sustainable value to our shareholders."
Upon completion of its capital optimisation plan, SHUAA will enter a new phase of growth, further solidifying its position as a leader in the MENA financial markets and creating enhanced value for its shareholders.
Recent Stories
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister
'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 20243 minutes ago
-
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches3 minutes ago
-
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy profession, pharmaceutical es ..17 minutes ago
-
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 2817 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations33 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister48 minutes ago
-
'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition1 hour ago
-
Croats vote to elect new president2 hours ago
-
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals2 hours ago
-
Peru closes 91 ports amid massive waves4 hours ago
-
Severe weather delays thousand of flights across US5 hours ago
-
All but 2 rescued presumed dead in passenger plane crash in Korea's Muan5 hours ago