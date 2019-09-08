SHUAA Capital signs an agreement exiting non-core businesses

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) SHUAA Capital, the UAE-based financial services group, which recently completed a transformational merger with Abu Dhabi Financial Group L.L.C. (ADFG), announced on Sunday that it had agreed to sell its SHUAA Securities brokerage and market-making businesses in the UAE to IHC RSC Ltd, a subsidiary of International Holdings Company (IHC), pending regulatory approvals.

IHC is an investment holding company with diverse interests, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Under the terms of the all-cash deal, IHC will acquire the operations of both businesses, which currently function as stand-alone business units within SHUAA, said a statement issued on Sunday. This sale is part of the strategy of the combined entity to exit non-core businesses and focus on Asset Management and Investment Banking.