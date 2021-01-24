SHUAA-managed Nujoom funds announce first dividend

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) SHUAA Capital today announced the first dividend for investors in two of its Sharia-compliant funds, offering a 1 percent cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The dividend is first dividend from the funds and within three months of their launch and translates to a 6.4 percent dividend yield for the investors. The Nujoom Aggressive Fund and Nujoom Balanced Fund have both delivered a strong risk adjusted performance in their first three months, achieving an annualized rate of return of 9.0 percent and 11.9 percent respectively.

Established on the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in October 2020, the Nujoom Aggressive Fund and the Nujoom Balanced Fund invest in a global portfolio of Sharia-compliant equities, fixed income investments and money market instruments.

Having launched with initial commitments of US$75 million, the funds have continued to attract significant investor interest in their first three months of operations. Following the launch of the Nujoom funds, SHUAA’s ICC funds and discretionary portfolios under management crossed $100 million mark as of 31st December 2020.

Commenting on the performance, Jassim Alseddiqi, Group Chief Executive Officer of SHUAA Capital, said, "We launched these funds as part of our strategic drive to increase our permanent capital vehicles and grow our recurring revenues. It is therefore pleasing that we are already paying dividends only three months after the launch of the funds and moreover, have increased our AuM across these vehicles and managed portfolios to over $100 million.

This performance is testament to our expertise in developing and managing sharia-compliant investments that are uniquely designed to create long-term value for investors."

Ajit Joshi, Head of Public & Private markets at SHUAA Capital, added, "Our new funds and managed portfolios have performed very well within the first three months of launch and the increased commitments signal strong investor confidence in SHUAA’s managed portfolios and fund offering. We hope to maintain this trajectory of high performance and remain as ever committed to meeting investors’ increasing appetite for Sharia-compliant investment products."

The funds are expected to widen the choices available to insurance and pension investors, family offices, and HNIs with a long-term investment horizon. Furthermore, the funds also serve as a platform for investors to deploy long-term capital, generate stable periodic dividend income and further diversify their investments.

Nujoom funds - both are Qualified Investor Fund domiciled in the ADGM, registered with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and managed by SHUAA GMC Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of SHUAA that is regulated by the ADGM FSRA.