SHUAA Pays Off 2017 $100 Million Bond

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:30 PM

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) SHUAA Capital today announced that it has paid in full the US$100 million bond issued in November 2017 by ADFG FC Limited.

"The redemption follows the recent successful closing of a new three-year bond, which saw SHUAA raise $150 million in the first high yield issuance in MENA since the onset of COVID-19," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new bond is listed on the London Stock Exchange's International Securities Market.

More Stories From Middle East

