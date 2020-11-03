SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) SHUAA Capital today announced that it has paid in full the US$100 million bond issued in November 2017 by ADFG FC Limited.

"The redemption follows the recent successful closing of a new three-year bond, which saw SHUAA raise $150 million in the first high yield issuance in MENA since the onset of COVID-19," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new bond is listed on the London Stock Exchange's International Securities Market.