Shurooq Achieves 70% Sales For Ajwan Khorfakkan At ACRES 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 11:00 AM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) announced that it achieved 70 percent sales for its residential project "Ajwan Khorfakkan" during its participation in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "Acres 2025", held at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The sales were driven by the two new residential towers, "Mawj" and "Ghadeer".

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, highlighted the significant turnout at the "Mawj" and "Ghadeer" towers during the event. This response reflects the growing confidence in the Khorfakkan real estate market and aligns with Sharjah's vision for sustainable development.

The "Ajwan" project spans 65,269 square metres and features six residential buildings with 185 luxury apartments. These apartments offer views of either the Arabian Gulf or the mountains of Khorfakkan.

