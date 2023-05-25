SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) The Sharjah Development and Investment Authority (Shurooq), at the ongoing Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES 2023), announced the luxurious residential project “Ajwan”, which promises nature-inspired high-end living on the water’s edge, and includes the first-of-its-kind waterpark in the eastern region, opening a unique window of investment opportunities in Khorfakkan.

Inspired by the distinctive topographical setting of Khorfakkan, nestled between the Khorfakkan mountain and the pristine Gulf of Oman, Ajwan - Khorfakkan Residence is a visionary project envisioned by Shurooq. It aims to cultivate a thriving environment for families, communities, commerce, and tourism in this charming and naturally diverse coastal town.

The development has been named “Ajwan”, which is the plural form of the Arabic word “Jawn”, which describes a small bay or a body of water to draw a metaphorical relationship to the distinctive location project whose site is located on an 65,269 sqm plot of reclaimed earth by the shore surrounded by a port, a beach and mountainous landscape, and integrates the luxurious housing and facilities including waterpark promising thrilling adventures with its slides and water sports, swimming pools, access to open beach, and amenities accessible to the public.

The development comprises six residential buildings featuring a remarkable array of 184 residences, ranging from spacious 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartments to indulgent 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom duplex residences. The Saleable area of these units’ ranges from 124 sqm to 417 sqm.

The unique landscape-style of the residential architecture preceded by terraces on each level sit above a state-of-the-art podium and a sprawling retail space in such a way that maximum, panoramic views can be enjoyed by the residents. The design is inspired by the fluidity and forms of the coastal conditions including landform and sea.

A digital simulation showcasing the entire development was prominently featured at the Shurooq stand during ACRES 2023, captivating exhibition visitors by bringing the project's spaces, facilities, and offerings to life. This interactive corner provided visitors with comprehensive insights into apartment layouts, sizes, and the amenities available in each apartment type.

On the first floor, the podium presents a diverse range of amenities and activities suitable for all ages. From the lap pool and kids pool to play areas, the podium offers an appealing living space with captivating water views.

Situated within a secure gated community, the residence enjoys close proximity to Khorfakkan beach, a mere 5-minute drive from the town's iconic amphitheatre and waterfalls. Additionally, it is conveniently located just three minutes away from the renowned Al Rabi hiking trail and approximately an hour's drive from Sharjah International Airport.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said, "Ajwan is a key component of our comprehensive strategy aimed at harnessing the city's potential and fulfilling the directives and vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote the Eastern region and showcase the diverse tourism, cultural and investment opportunities in Sharjah."

He further stated, "Under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, our strategy revolves around creating new avenues that enhance the quality of life for Sharjah's residents, while providing innovative and sustainable options for investors to expand their businesses. By focusing on integrated and high-quality real estate projects, we aim to cater to various segments of our target audience, including local communities, investors, real estate developers, as well as innovative project owners and sustainable solutions in the retail, hospitality, and other sectors."

Al Qaseer continued, “The Ajwan project distinguishes itself with its exceptional location, seamlessly blending with the city's mountainous and coastal landscapes. It offers a range of options for investors in terms of design and construction. The ground floors of the complex are dedicated to commercial spaces, equipped with all the necessary amenities for project owners, while remaining easily accessible for residents of the complex. Moreover, this project is part of a large-scale, integrated, and multi-purpose real estate development.”