UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shurooq Announces New Tourism Projects In Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Al Dhaid And Mleiha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Shurooq announces new tourism projects in Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Al Dhaid and Mleiha

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, yesterday announced during a live interview on Sharjah tv that the Authority will be undertaking four new large-scale tourism and hospitality projects in Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Al Dhaid and Mleiha.

The strategic undertaking follows Shurooq’s vision of transforming Sharjah as a leading hub of nature-inspired experiences and brings the emirate’s central and eastern regions within the folds of its ambitious plans.

Al Sarkal has stated that the new developments follow the wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to roll out key infrastructural projects which would further boost Sharjah’s appeal as a go-to destination for overseas travellers as well as citizens and residents by allowing them access to the unique heritage and diverse natural landscapes that make up the many cities and regions of the culturally rich emirate.

Pointing out that the new projects are in response to a sharp increase in tourist and leisure activities and demand for new experiences in the emirate, Al Sarkal emphasised that they are being designed to fulfil Ruler of Sharjah’s directives to ensure greater economic opportunities and prosperity for those residing in these regions.

He noted, "We are all set to begin the construction of two five-star hotels at scenic locations in Sharjah’s eastern region – the first 66-key property will be located along the Khor Fakkan Beach and be home to the city’s first waterpark. The second one will stand adjacent to Kalba Waterfront, the major retail project being developed in phases by Shurooq and Eagle Hills."

Al Sarkal also revealed that Shurooq will be developing a 60-key experiential family retreat within the 14-sq km Seih Al Bardi Kabeer safari park project Sharjah is currently developing in the interiors of Al Dhaid. This will be Sharjah’s first-of-its-kind hospitality set within a sprawling natural and wildlife reserve, which is expected to be home to 50,000 African animal species.

The Moon Retreat, Al Sarkal said would be a new feature at Shurooq’s Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism destination, which is expected to welcome guests by the end of this year. This will Shurooq’s second boutique hospitality offering in the Mleiha region with the first one being Mysk Al Faya Retreat.

Related Topics

Sharjah Eagle Hub Family TV All

Recent Stories

Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

30 minutes ago

Rs100 billion transferred to the rural economy on ..

31 minutes ago

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solid ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

58 minutes ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

1 hour ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.