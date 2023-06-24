Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sharjah

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2023) The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), has announced the opening of the ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’, an exclusive addition to Shurooq's luxury hospitality portfolio.

This project, an extension of “The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah”, seamlessly combines the region's rich heritage and authentic culture, providing an unparalleled historical and tourist experience. The project showcases the refined design developed by Shurooq and complemented by GHM's expertise in hotel management.

Reviving a historic pearl merchant’s 20th century family home in the Heart of Sharjah district, Shurooq has meticulously crafted the 12 key boutique wing across two houses, each boasting a private pool and outdoor seating area. This project caters to discerning visitors who appreciate the perfect fusion of luxury and heritage hospitality. The prestigious residence of the pearl merchant, Khalid bin Ibrahim, which stood as a testament to elegance over a century ago, the new wing is imbued with the splendour of traditional architecture. The house boasts high ceilings, wooden beams, exquisite stonework, modern lighting, and a neutral colour palette, all paying homage to the architectural essence of ancient Emirati culture.

The Serai Wing showcases twelve meticulously designed rooms, each boasting its own distinctive style and character. As guests enter each house, they are greeted by an enchanting courtyard adorned with a sparkling pool and awe-inspiring historic architecture, including the unchanged spiral stairs that lead to the second floor.

The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Ibrahim exemplifies Shurooq's commitment to reinforcing Sharjah's position as a premier destination for travel, tourism, and luxury hospitality.

This remarkable project perfectly aligns with their vision of establishing the "Heart of Sharjah" as a hub for captivating attractions. Serving as a notable addition to the esteemed "The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah" project, inaugurated in 2018, it weaves a narrative that evokes the historical legacy of the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Sharjah. Through retelling stories of iconic landmarks and embracing cultural elements in a contemporary manner, the Serai Wing offers a truly unforgettable experience that celebrates the region's rich heritage.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, expressed his delight, stating, “We take great pride in introducing The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim, as a pioneering and distinctive luxury destination in the Emirate of Sharjah. This extraordinary establishment epitomises Shurooq's vision of preserving and revitalising the authentic culture and heritage of our city, while infusing modern elements that enhance its allure and urban spirit. The hotel plays a pivotal role in elevating Sharjah's global standing, showcasing a unique cultural landscape spearheaded by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It promises visitors an unparalleled experience through its unrivalled value and creative touches.”

Al Qaseer lauded the leading role of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, and her keenness on launching heritage-inspired projects that have high historical value. These projects contribute to the development of sectors like hospitality and investment, and they align with the emirate's vision of becoming a leading global destination.