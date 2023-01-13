UrduPoint.com

Shurooq Launches Sky Adventures In Central Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), has launched ‘Sky Adventures’, the first official paragliding licensed centre in the UAE, and Shurooq’s latest investment in sports, leisure and adventure tourism in Sharjah’s central region.

The centre will be open to the public next Monday, offering aerosports enthusiasts an unforgettable opportunity to experience the picturesque desert landscapes of Sharjah’s Central Region area from the skies, as well as attract investment and provide new locations for local businesses.

The ‘Sky Adventures' offers three exciting packages and membership options that appeal to different kinds of adventure seekers. These include tandem paragliding with experienced professionals, a comprehensive, expert-led course to learn how to paraglide on your own and get international paragliding licence, and guided flights for licensed paragliders who want to experience the majesty of floating above the desert landscape while accumulating flight time.

The new adventure was announced on Thursday at the central Region of Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Khalid Bin Isam Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah (DCA); Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Mualla; Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); and a number of officials.


Creating Investment Opportunities and Promoting Sharjah as a Global Destination

Sheikh Khalid Bin Isam Al Qassimi, Chairman of the DCA, said, “At the DCA, we were keen to introduce legislation, systems, and criteria to ensure the centre meets the highest paragliding safety standards that align with our belief in security and quality in all of our operations and strategies that seek to achieve ideal investment opportunities, drive the sustainable development process and protect people in line with the directives of the wise Leadership.

We are confident that “Shurooq” will be dedicated to offering a unique experience in which aerosports enthusiasts, paragliding in particular, will enjoy this thrilling adventure.”

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq remarked on the newly announced licensed training centre, saying, "Our portfolio of destinations and activities continues to expand as we aim to drive investment in various sectors of Sharjah. The new 'Sky Adventures', which will be open to the public next Monday, is one among them, providing a thrilling and unique experience for adventure seekers. Visitors will have the chance to see Sharjah from an entirely different perspective. It represents a great opportunity to promote growth and investment in the tourism and adventure sector.”

“We would like to thank the DCA in Sharjah for their efforts in enacting legislation that ensures the centre meets the highest safety standards. At Shurooq, we are dedicated to developing diverse projects and experiences in all of Sharjah’s regions, and we chose Al Faya Mountain in the central region, given its importance in attracting paragliders. It will appeal to both local and international visitors, while supporting the growth of local businesses and promoting the Emirate's tourism landscape.” he added.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Sharjah Rashid All From

Recent Stories

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weeken ..

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weekend at Mubadala Arena

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on a ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on appointment as Brazil&#039;s Fo ..

6 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei ..

Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei as Acting CEO

6 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK coun ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK counterpart sign MoU to drive ener ..

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine resear ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine research vessel, ‘Jaywun’

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ Souq initiative

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.