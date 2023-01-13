Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), has launched ‘Sky Adventures’, the first official paragliding licensed centre in the UAE, and Shurooq’s latest investment in sports, leisure and adventure tourism in Sharjah’s central region.

The centre will be open to the public next Monday, offering aerosports enthusiasts an unforgettable opportunity to experience the picturesque desert landscapes of Sharjah’s Central Region area from the skies, as well as attract investment and provide new locations for local businesses.

The ‘Sky Adventures' offers three exciting packages and membership options that appeal to different kinds of adventure seekers. These include tandem paragliding with experienced professionals, a comprehensive, expert-led course to learn how to paraglide on your own and get international paragliding licence, and guided flights for licensed paragliders who want to experience the majesty of floating above the desert landscape while accumulating flight time.

The new adventure was announced on Thursday at the central Region of Sharjah, in the presence of Sheikh Khalid Bin Isam Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah (DCA); Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Mualla; Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); and a number of officials.



Creating Investment Opportunities and Promoting Sharjah as a Global Destination

Sheikh Khalid Bin Isam Al Qassimi, Chairman of the DCA, said, “At the DCA, we were keen to introduce legislation, systems, and criteria to ensure the centre meets the highest paragliding safety standards that align with our belief in security and quality in all of our operations and strategies that seek to achieve ideal investment opportunities, drive the sustainable development process and protect people in line with the directives of the wise Leadership.

We are confident that “Shurooq” will be dedicated to offering a unique experience in which aerosports enthusiasts, paragliding in particular, will enjoy this thrilling adventure.”

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq remarked on the newly announced licensed training centre, saying, "Our portfolio of destinations and activities continues to expand as we aim to drive investment in various sectors of Sharjah. The new 'Sky Adventures', which will be open to the public next Monday, is one among them, providing a thrilling and unique experience for adventure seekers. Visitors will have the chance to see Sharjah from an entirely different perspective. It represents a great opportunity to promote growth and investment in the tourism and adventure sector.”

“We would like to thank the DCA in Sharjah for their efforts in enacting legislation that ensures the centre meets the highest safety standards. At Shurooq, we are dedicated to developing diverse projects and experiences in all of Sharjah’s regions, and we chose Al Faya Mountain in the central region, given its importance in attracting paragliders. It will appeal to both local and international visitors, while supporting the growth of local businesses and promoting the Emirate's tourism landscape.” he added.