SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is presenting its innovative strategic vision at ITB Berlin 2025, leveraging the resurgence of global tourism and the increasing demand for eco-friendly and heritage-based travel experiences.

These sectors form the core of Shurooq’s investment model, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leader in responsible tourism development while preserving its rich cultural heritage.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, emphasised that Shurooq’s participation in ITB Berlin 2025 showcases its holistic development model, which integrates nature conservation, cultural preservation, economic sustainability, and innovation.

"Sharjah is redefining the meaning of competition in the global tourism market by embedding sustainability across every stage of project development. Our goal is to create a global impact by promoting responsible investments that prioritise community welfare and environmental protection," said Shurooq’s CEO.

Shurooq’s participation in ITB Berlin 2025 underlines its pivotal role in shaping Sharjah’s tourism landscape, offering visitors a glimpse into its leading projects, including “Mleiha National Park”, the “Sharjah Collection”, “The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah” and strategic collaborations with global hospitality leaders such as “The Lux Collective”.

Shurooq highlighted the high sustainability standards of Mleiha National Park, one of the UAE’s most prominent eco-tourism and heritage destinations, spanning 23.4 square kilometres in Sharjah’s central region. As a cornerstone of Shurooq’s sustainability-driven strategy, the park seamlessly merges archaeological history with modern adventure experiences.

With historical roots stretching back over 200,000 years, Mleiha is divided into three Primary zones: the eco-tourism zone, the conservation zone, and the hybrid zone.

Shurooq also introduced the ‘Come Closer’ campaign, inviting visitors to engage in stargasing, glamping, and exploring archaeological and natural landmarks, in collaboration with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA).

Shurooq showcased its Sharjah Collection, a unique heritage-driven hospitality portfolio that seamlessly blends luxury with sustainability.

Najd Al Meqsar is a unique architectural landmark in Wadi Wishi, Khorfakkan, nestled within a mountainous area featuring rock carvings over 2,000 years old. The retreat offers an exclusive stay in seven luxurious heritage units with breathtaking mountain views.

Nomad in Kalba features 20 solar-powered cabins, designed for nature enthusiasts and sustainable tourism seekers, enhancing Kalba’s position as a prime eco-tourism destination.

Shurooq also highlighted other prominent retreats within the Sharjah Collection, including Al Faya Retreat, Moon Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, and Al Badayer Retreat. Each of these unique properties offers immersive stays within Sharjah’s natural landscapes, reinforcing Shurooq’s commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation.

Shurooq emphasised the importance of strategic collaborations in eco-tourism and sustainable hospitality, highlighting its partnership with The Lux Collective, a leading global hotel operator. This partnership includes LUX* Khorfakkan, overlooking the Gulf of Oman, designed with a blend of heritage architecture and sustainable materials. LUX* Al Bridi, located near Sharjah Safari, one of the largest safari parks outside Africa, covers 784 hectares.

Both resorts exemplify Shurooq’s investment in high-end, eco-conscious hospitality, offering visitors a chance to experience luxury in harmony with nature.

As a flagship of Shurooq’s hospitality portfolio, The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah and its expansion, The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim, both managed by GHM, showcase the transformation of historic sites into exclusive five-star experiences, setting a benchmark in cultural preservation and luxury hospitality.

Shurooq’s presence at ITB Berlin 2025 underscores its commitment to positioning Sharjah as a global model for sustainable tourism development. As the industry transitions from recovery to growth, Shurooq continues to drive economic diversification and responsible investment strategies, ensuring Sharjah’s enduring appeal to eco-conscious travelers and investors alike.