Shurooq Receives Global Admiration At ITB Berlin 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 07:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2023) Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has received global admiration at ITB Berlin 2023, one of the world's largest B2B travel and tourism trade fairs, for its 14-year journey of working with local and global partners to shape intuitively crafted projects that bring out the emirate’s inherent abilities.

The 56th edition of the fair was held from 7-9 March, at Messe, Berlin.

Participating under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), Shurooq showcased its diverse portfolio of state-of-the-art developments across heritage and luxury hospitality, eco-tourism, arts & culture, leisure, and others. The authority leveraged ITB Berlin’s international platform to network with global industry professionals and explore future collaboration prospects.

Shurooq exhibited world-class developments like the Sharjah Collection by Mysk by Shaza, a group of distinctive boutique hotels and eco-retreats managed by Shaza Hotels. The collection includes the Mysk Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba, the Mysk Al Faya Retreat, the Mysk Moon Retreat, and the Mysk Al Badayer Retreat.

In addition to the Sharjah Collection, Shurooq showcased projects like the Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project, The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, and The Serai Wing - Bait Khalid bin Ibrahim.

Shurooq's ITB Berlin 2023 showcase included Al Noor Island, a manmade sanctuary in Sharjah’s “Khalid Lagoon” that captures the free spirit of nature, and celebrates the beauty of nature, art, and design. By showcasing these projects, Shurooq turned global attention towards its latest and upcoming developments across different regions of the emirate, particularly in the ecotourism and hospitality sectors.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, noted that the authority returned to this key industry event to reconnect with partners and colleagues in Germany and wider Europe. Sharjah's travel and tourism sectors had experienced phenomenal growth over the past few years, and Europe has always been one of its key markets for both B2B and B2C endeavors. The goal was to shine a spotlight on all the new and exciting developments in Sharjah under Shurooq, which were reinforcing the emirate's position as a global hub to live, work, and invest in.

