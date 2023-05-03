Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), one of the leading development and investment entities in the region, has revealed multiple updates pertaining to unique and exciting projects being showcased during their 16th consecutive participation at this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM), taking place until May 4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

All of the projects featured offer unique and unforgettable experiences, whether it's through luxurious and eco-friendly accommodations, immersive cultural experiences, or breathtaking natural surroundings. The developments are expected to continue to attract a significant number of investors and tourists from around the world and greatly add to the experiential nature of Sharjah.

Shurooq's showcase as part of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority’s ‘Sharjah Pavilion’ at stand ME2250 in Hall 2 has been a hub of activity, featuring interactive displays and presentations on each project on display as well as other key initiatives and future projects.

Participants have engaged with Shurooq's representatives, gaining valuable insights into the distinctive features of each project, learning about Shurooq's efforts in developing sustainable and eco-conscious projects and travel experiences.

"We are excited to present our projects that showcase the diversity and uniqueness of Sharjah's investment and development offerings, particularly in the travel and tourism sector at this leading regional event. As 2023 has been declared as the 'Year of Sustainability', our continued commitment to sustainability is reflected in our projects, which aim to drive growth, development, and sustainability in the region. We believe that these projects will successfully fulfil the aspirations of both prospective travellers as well as tourists looking at Sharjah and the UAE, thereby contributing to the emirate's economic growth," said Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq.

The ‘Sharjah Collection’ takes visitors into the heart of nature

Shurooq’s Sharjah Collection by Mysk comprises unique boutique hotels and eco-retreats, expertly operated under Mysk by Shaza, a hospitality company renowned for putting the spotlight on the ever-evolving Arabian lifestyle in a bold and warm manner.

The Mysk Al Badayer Retreat will feature 15 new luxury tented structures with swimming pools, ranging from one to three bedrooms. The project, in the heart of Sharjah’s desert and embellished with a range of modern comforts is to be finalised in the third quarter of 2023, bringing the total to 25 traditionally styled structured tents, the project is currently housing 21 luxury rooms and 10 tents.

The retreat is committed to using natural plots to minimise water consumption, and a new walkway preserves the natural surroundings.

Meanwhile, the Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, a luxurious and eco-friendly tented retreat situated on an ecological island paradise off the east coast of Sharjah, is expanding to offer guests an even more exclusive experience.

The expansion will feature 20 new tents bringing the total to 40 tents, including reception, dining, service, spa, gym, and kids tents, all using sustainable materials and practices as well as indigenous planting. With completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023, Mysk Kingfisher retreat will enhance its offering to guests providing a unique and unforgettable retreat experience in the region.

Another update revealed at ATM 2023 is the news of Mysk Al Faya Retreat, a luxury boutique retreat that features five rooms now offering an even more enhanced hospitality experience with the addition of MAVIA restaurant, which will be managed by Shurooq.

MAVIA is an outsourced venue located across the road from the retreat, offering a soulful dining experience with spectacular views through its floor-to-ceiling windows. Set amidst the mountains and desert landscape, and close to the fascinating Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism project, Mysk Al Faya Retreat is the perfect hideaway for relaxation away from the bustling city.

With upgrades set to be completed in the third quarter of 2023, Mysk Moon Retreat has been offering a glamping experience that combines adventure and relaxation in a beautiful and eco-friendly environment since its opening in October 2021.

A deeper sense of privacy has been created for the domes to enhance guest experience at the retreat.

The retreat currently features 10 domes with private pools, six luxurious one and two bedroom tents, with the latter also accompanied with private pools, utilising the Eco Anker tent, an environmentally-friendly alternative that requires no foundation.

Additionally, Nomad is set to welcome visitors by the first quarter of 2024, and will offer a unique glamping experience that combines luxury with nature. The retreat features 20 opulent trailers currently located in Kalba to offer guests a connection with nature while enabling them to disconnect with the rapid pace of modern life through exploring the serene and majestic natural surroundings.

The LUX* Resorts offer a luxurious window into Sharjah

Another range of exciting projects that were revealed are the LUX* Resorts. At the LUX* Al Bridi Resort, an African-inspired wildlife sanctuary, guests can enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime safari experience in the stunning locales of Sharjah as they witness the “Big Five” - the rhino, buffalo, elephant, lion, and leopard. The resort, which occupies 784 hectares of the Al Bridi Nature Reserve, and shares its premises with Sharjah Safari - the largest safari park outside of Africa, will have 35 luxury private tents equipped with top-notch amenities and facilities, including a gym, spa and exquisite swimming-pool, all developed with sustainability and environmental concern as a major consideration.

The LUX* Al Jabal Resort is an eco-friendly resort located on the slopes of Al Soueifa mountain with a stunning view of the surrounding bay and Arabian Sea. With 45 hotel units within unique cube-shaped structures developed in Finland using their indigenous pine as part of a global initiative to promote sustainable, ecological and non-impactful building practices.

Natural materials and temperature-controlled environment enhance the ambiance of the resort and its many luxurious amenities and facilities on the beach-front setting.

A new adventure project, Khorfakkan Adventure, is set to be developed in the Eastern area of Khorfakkan. It will be adjacent to the spectacular Soueifa mountain, overlooking the Luluyah Beach.

The project will bring together entertainment, sports, leisure, and adventure activities, including a zip line, giant swing, alpine coaster, hiking tracks, and mountain bike trails.

Khorfakkan Adventure is being developed by Shurooq to add to its expansive portfolio of integrated projects. It is set for completion in 2024 and will be one of the highlights of the ATM 2023 showcase.

Shurooq showcases additional captivating destinations that exemplify their commitment to offering visitors a unique blend of culture, adventure, and relaxation.

The Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project, with its exciting activities and educational experiences, appeals to a wide range of audiences and provides an unmatched combination of discovery and experience.

Al Noor Island, located in Khalid lagoon with its beautiful landscape and unique features such as the Butterfly House, offers a peaceful escape surrounded by over 70,000 trees and plants.

The Heart of Sharjah, a vast heritage project, aims to restore and revive the city's traditional areas while adding contemporary touches and providing a window into the past.

Also being showcased at ATM 2023 is the Serai Wing - Bait Khalid bin Ibrahim, a pearl merchant's 20th-century family home transformed into a 12-key wing as an extension of the 53-key luxury heritage property, The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah in the historic Heart of Sharjah district.

With the tourism industry being a key driver of economic growth in the region, Shurooq's projects are poised to continue making a significant impact on the emirate's economy.

By providing unique and authentic experiences to tourists, Shurooq has been contributing to the overall goal of Sharjah and the UAE as a whole, to position itself as a leading sustainable tourism destination that is placed firmly in the global travel market.

