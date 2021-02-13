Shurooq spoils UAE vacationers for choice with11 winter getaway experiences across Sharjah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2021) SHARJAH, 13th February 2021 (WAM) - From luxurious escapes in heritage-inspired retreats to adventurous stays at premium desert retreats, residents and tourists look no further than the unbeatable offers from six Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)’s unique destinations. All of these make for a perfect getaway for those longing to get out and be in the open, surrounded by heritage and the UAE’s natural diversity.

Shurooq’s winter packages cover The Chedi Al Bait Sharjah, managed by GHM Hotels; its three eco-retreats – Mysk Kingfisher retreat, Mysk Al Badayer retreat and Mysk Al Faya retreat– all developed under the Sharjah Collection brand by Shurooq, and managed by ‘Mysk by Shaza’; the Mleiha Archaeological & Ecotourism Project; and Heart of Sharjah by Shurooq.

All the destinations have taken extensive precautionary and preventive measures, in line with the UAE government’s guidelines on health and safety protocols, to address the safety concerns of guests and allow them to enjoy their holidays with peace of mind.

Chinese New Year offers at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah boasts the best of modern comforts and amenities including luxurious spas and fine dining restaurants, in the truly historic setting of Heart of Sharjah. It offers a fascinating glimpse into the history and culture of the emirate.

The five-star luxury hotel has exclusive offers for celebration of the Chinese New Year on February 11 which includes a special cocktail reception at the library courtyard with exciting activities for in-house guests, special in-room amenities, and a 6-course dinner at The Arabic Restaurant at AED250 per guest. A special Café Tray high tea will be available from February 7 – 12 at AED265 for two persons.

Heart of Sharjah Set among the traditional souqs of Al Shanasiyah, Al Arsa, and Saqr in a historic 19th century neighbourhood, the Heart of Sharjah offers a Cultural Tour, for AED 50 per person, that will take guests around the traditional house of Obaid Bin Eissa Al Naboodah, one of the leading pearl merchants, focusing on the history and culture of the area; experience authentic Emirati live cooking and an opportunity to participate with the local community in preparing traditional food and drinks; donning traditional Emirati attire; and a walk around the three souqs.

Alternatively, they can discover authentic Emirati culture and lifestyle of the 1950s through HoS’s Authentic Emirati Heritage Tour at Sharjah Heritage Museum, located in Saeed Al Taweel House. Guests can participate in a coffee painting workshop, with a personalised souvenir gift, followed by an educational tour of the three souqs. AED 50 per person.

Special package at all Sharjah Collection by Mysk eco-retreats until the end of December Mysk Al Badayer Retreat Set against the sweeping dunes of the famous Al Badayer desert in Sharjah, Mysk Al Badayer Retreat is a tranquil oasis of calm offering traditional Arabian hospitality.

Packages offered include: Archery, involving a night’s stay in a one-bedroom tent with private pool with breakfast and dinner, and a 45-minute archery session for two. Adventure includes the same hospitality package with the inclusion of a half-day tour of Mleiha, barbeque dinner, stargazing and bonfire experience for two. Desert involves dune bashing and a visit to an abandoned village, including the hospitality bundle. Private BBQ offers the same hospitality package with the added attraction of grilling your own dinner by your own poolside, in the tranquillity of the desert.

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat Set among Kalba’s rich nature and biodiversity on the East Coast of Sharjah, Mysk Kingfisher Retreat is a verdant property that urges guests to slow down and enjoy nature’s bounty.

The eco-retreat is situated inside the Al Qurm Nature Reserve, famed for its rich biodiverse ecosystem of mangrove forests and rare species of birds, turtles, fish and deer.

Enjoy a night’s stay in a one-bedroom tent with private pool, breakfast and dinner for two included with the Adventure package. A family outing at the Kalba Birds of Prey Centre where you can experience free-flying demonstrations, and check out the aviaries hosting falcons, owls, eagles, vultures and much more, and a thrilling kayaking tour of the natural mangroves is a part of the deal.

The Relaxing package offers the same hospitality deal with a spa experience for two to rejuvenate your senses among the serenity of the Kingfisher Retreat.

A poolside barbeque and dinner in total privacy is a part of the Private tent BBQ package.

Mysk Al Faya Retreat Mysk Al Faya Retreat is surrounded by enchanting dunes at the foothills of sandy mountains and is the gateway to exploring the majestic Mleiha desert, promising adventures and thrills behind every dune.

The retreat offers the unique experience of being the master of your own retreat for a night.

The Archery Package offer includes 5 rooms for a night’s stay, exclusive access to a private salt-water pool and an archery session with an expert. The Adventure Retreat substitutes the archery session with a half-day Mleiha Adventure Package that includes all the excitement from dune drives to fossil rocks, bonfire, and live barbeque dinner, stargazing and a visit to the Archaeological Centre.

Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project The Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project is one of Sharjah’s premiere tourist destinations, showcasing its natural beauty, diversity of wildlife and archaeological discoveries which has seen it nominated by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. It offers numerous activities that cater to adventurers, archaeologists, students, educators, sports, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Mleiha’s Archaeological Tour package includes a trek through ancient Stone Age caves and the Faya Cave site, a pre-Islamic fort and witnessing the community lifestyle and burials of the Bronze Age. Visitors will see graves of horses and camels, a farmhouse, community village and the Mleiha Fort. AED 99 per person.

Landscapes Buggy Adventure involves an hour-long excursion involving an exciting trip through the dunes to Camel Rock, a uniquely shaped mountain outcrop. Includes a thrilling drive up to Fossil Rock for a spectacular view. AED 175 per person.

Buggy Self Drive - Feel the thrill of driving your own buggy across the desert among landmarks like Fossil Rock and Camel Rock, with an experienced marshal who will lead the convoy through exciting dunescapes and landscapes. AED 999.

The exclusive Adventure package includes a journey around Mleiha, taking in views from two different peaks, visiting ancient sites, capturing picture-perfect photos of the stunning landscape, and relaxing at the Sunset Lounge. AED 465 per person. AED 235 per child.

The Mleiha Sunset Lounge package offers three experiences for the price of one! Bring your own food or choose from an extensive buffet on offer to enjoy sunset at the Sunset Lounge. Stargazing experience with an expert guide, entry to the museum, and campsite bonfire are all part of the deal. AED 85 person. AED 55 per child. The same package with the addition of a barbeque is priced at AED 150 per person and AED 120 per child.