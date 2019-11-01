Shurooq to showcase its sustainable and ecotourism drive at WTM London

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2019) Pushing its sustainable leisure and ecotourism agenda forward, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, will showcase a selection of its eight luxurious boutique-style projects and eco-destinations, and share latest updates on Sharjah’s booming tourism sector at the World Travel Market 2019, to be held from 4th to 6th November, in London, United Kingdom.

According to the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA, 1.7 million tourists spent AED633 million in Sharjah in 2018, and Shurooq’s world-class destinations like the ones that have been developed under their "Sharjah Collection" brand has played an enormous role in attracting a new wave of tourists to Sharjah in search of nature-inspired, authentic Arabian experiences in the middle East.

The brand, operated and managed by Mysk by Shaza, will be one of Shurooq’s key highlights for WTM 2019 visitors and industry experts visiting the Sharjah Pavilion led by SCTDA. All three destinations under the brand are now fully operational, and WTM London is an opportunity for global travel buyers and hospitality professionals to take a closer look into each one’s unique offerings.

The boutique hotels and eco-retreats promoted under the "Sharjah Collection" brand includes Kingfisher Lodge, a 5-star nature retreat and fully-equipped tented lodge that opens out to the pristine mangrove ecosystem at Al Qurm Nature Reserve in Kalba; Al Faya Lodge, a luxury stay built using sustainable and robust materials and set amidst the dramatic desert landscape of Mleiha; and Al Badayer Oasis, a castle-style desert resort featuring luxurious rooms and traditional tents overlooking the sweeping sand dunes of central Sharjah.

Investors and the WTM 2019 audience will also be introduced to other offerings such as Al Noor Island, a destination where nature, art and culture converge; Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-Tourism Project featuring high-end services, luxury and heritage in a UNESCO-nominated heritage site; the Heart of Sharjah, where visitors can experience the archaeological and historical heritage of the emirate; Al Bait Hotel, the first five-star heritage hotel in the Heart of Sharjah by GHM hotels, which has been built on the foundations of five traditional Emirati homes, and Al Montazah Parks, a leading family entertainment and adventure destination in Sharjah.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Operating Officer, Shurooq, said, "Through the diversified portfolio of tourism and leisure projects we are showcasing at WTM 2019 in London, Shurooq aims to highlight its emphasis on sustainable tourism development, promote responsible tourism, and underscore the potential of ecotourism in conservation of natural and cultural heritage."