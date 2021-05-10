Shurooq unveils special packages during Eid al-Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) provides a variety of entertainment and hospitality packages, in its different tourist destinations, during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The Shurooq package enable guests to enjoy a variety of experiences, with their families and friends, including discounts on room and food rates, in luxury hospitality facilities, as well as free entertainment activities for children and at discounted rates for adults.

The entertainment activities include also music and acrobatic performances, as well as special packages for desert adventurers to explore the secrets of nature.

With the goal of protecting public health and safety, Shurooq confirms that it is working to take all precautionary measures against Coronavirus, while providing its services to guests, in accordance with the best international standards that guarantee the protection and well-being of visitors, residents and employees.

The Authority also stressed that, on a daily basis, all facilities are sterilised, where wearing masks and social distancing are applied.

The interesting packages include a special experience with Sharjah Tour Buses, acrobatic shows at Al Majaz Waterfront, a special package for the Butterfly House of Al Noor Island, drummers’ show on Khorfakkan beach, children’s foam activities in Al Montazah Parks, fun-filled family visit to Al Qasba and workshops for young explorers in Mleiha. The packages also include special offers for residents of the GCC countries.

Al Majaz WaterFront, an integrated tourist and entertainment destination that attracts visitors to the Sharjah, offers a range of activities and shows for families of all ages. Shurooq will re-open Al Montazah Parks, the latest destination developed in Sharjah, during Eid al-Fitr.

In Al Qasba, Sharjah most prominent tourist, cultural and family destination, Shurooq offers a complete package during the Eid holiday. In addition, Mleiha offers fun activities for young explorers, and several other tourist destinations that provide various activities to its visitors during Eid Al Fitr.