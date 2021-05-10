UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shurooq Unveils Special Packages During Eid Al-Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Shurooq unveils special packages during Eid al-Fitr

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) provides a variety of entertainment and hospitality packages, in its different tourist destinations, during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The Shurooq package enable guests to enjoy a variety of experiences, with their families and friends, including discounts on room and food rates, in luxury hospitality facilities, as well as free entertainment activities for children and at discounted rates for adults.

The entertainment activities include also music and acrobatic performances, as well as special packages for desert adventurers to explore the secrets of nature.

With the goal of protecting public health and safety, Shurooq confirms that it is working to take all precautionary measures against Coronavirus, while providing its services to guests, in accordance with the best international standards that guarantee the protection and well-being of visitors, residents and employees.

The Authority also stressed that, on a daily basis, all facilities are sterilised, where wearing masks and social distancing are applied.

The interesting packages include a special experience with Sharjah Tour Buses, acrobatic shows at Al Majaz Waterfront, a special package for the Butterfly House of Al Noor Island, drummers’ show on Khorfakkan beach, children’s foam activities in Al Montazah Parks, fun-filled family visit to Al Qasba and workshops for young explorers in Mleiha. The packages also include special offers for residents of the GCC countries.

Al Majaz WaterFront, an integrated tourist and entertainment destination that attracts visitors to the Sharjah, offers a range of activities and shows for families of all ages. Shurooq will re-open Al Montazah Parks, the latest destination developed in Sharjah, during Eid al-Fitr.

In Al Qasba, Sharjah most prominent tourist, cultural and family destination, Shurooq offers a complete package during the Eid holiday. In addition, Mleiha offers fun activities for young explorers, and several other tourist destinations that provide various activities to its visitors during Eid Al Fitr.

Related Topics

Music Sharjah Visit Young Family All Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.