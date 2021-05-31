Shurooq unveils two development projects valued AED197m in Khorfakkan and Sharjah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the launch of two new beach development projects, worth a total of AED 197 million, complete with world-class public amenities to develop the emirate’s retail, tourism and hospitality infrastructure and enhance Sharjah’s appeal as an ideal leisure and adventure destination for residents and visitors.

The upcoming AED 110 million Al Luluyah Beach project, located on the eastern coast of the emirate in Khorfakkan, and the AED 87 million Al Hira Beach project in Sharjah city, will include facilities suitable for all visitors, children’s playgrounds, restaurants, cafes and retail outlets.

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, explained that the new developments personify the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to further develop the emirate’s infrastructure to drive leisure activities, social interaction and community development by providing world-class public amenities.

The child-friendly facilities at Al Luluyah Beach will feature caravan camping, a swimming island with slides, trampolines, nets and swing ropes, and a miniature swimming pool. Another major offering here will be the ‘Safe Beach’ – a part of the Al Luluyah Beach shoreline and a section of the low-lying beach waters will be completely cordoned off by modern wooden ramps and a boardwalk for children and parents to access this exclusive, child-friendly section.

Stretching across the 1.6 km Luluyah coastline and scheduled for completion by November 2022, the project includes plans to develop the adjoining Souefeh mountain into an adventurer’s paradise, the Adventure Mountain.

Another exciting section, the Adventure Beach, is being designed to feature a zipline station, climbing garden, leisure nets, loungers, resting stations and other water sports.

In addition, there will be play areas for children, women-only and public beaches, panorama dining, outdoor cinema and lounge and other facilities.

Glass bottomed viewing platforms and net walkways built to the highest standards of safety will be key attractions of the Luluyah project.

Extending over a 3.5 kilometre stretch overlooking the Arabian Gulf, Al Hira Beach development project commenced in February 2021 and is scheduled to be completed in October 2021.

The project will include a 3,300-metre jogging track, Islamic-style gardens, beachfront promenade, sports courts and fields, cycling route, beachfront F&B outlets, parking lots, and dedicated areas for public gathering.

To keep the beach accessible to families, Shurooq has facilitated it with children’s play areas, six food trucks and European-inspired kiosks displaying garments and handicrafts, which will be open until the end of 2021.

Shurooq has also announced plans to implement Phase 2 of Khorfakkan Beach project that will encompass development of the remaining 1 kilometre coastline at the destination.

Al Sarkal said, "The two new multi-purpose family-friendly beach development projects are in line with Shurooq's strategy to offer authentic leisure tourism activities that meet the demands of residents and visitors in the emirate. The move also aligns with our mission to harness the potential of young entrepreneurs in the emirate and beyond to build sustainable, high-growth businesses."

"By undertaking such infrastructural projects, Shurooq aims to support the diversification of Sharjah’s economy, boost GDP growth, and offer increased investment opportunities in various sectors ranging from tourism, hospitality, entertainment, and retail to F&B," he added.