Shurooq’s Al Montazah Parks reopens its doors to public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, has announced the reopening of Sharjah’s family entertainment destination, Al Montazah Parks, for visitors.

This falls under Shurooq’s plan to gradually reopen all its destinations in the emirate after the implementation of comprehensive sterilisation procedures strictly adhering to the health and safety protocols issued by the UAE government.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Operating Officer of Shurooq, said, "The reopening of Al Montazah Parks offers families and children an opportunity to enjoy themselves in a safe and worry-free environment. We will continue to adhere strictly to all safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus, while ensuring our guests across age groups the thrill and adventure they are seeking after months of being home quarantined.

"

For his part, Khalid Ibrahim Al Qaseer, General Manager of Al Montazah Parks, said, "Al Montazah Parks are open from 10:00 am to 07:00 pm each day with ladies' day every Tuesday, with all necessary precautions being put into action such as body temperatures of all employees taken twice a day, in addition to thermal screening for all visitors before entering the destination.

"Furthermore, medical units are available and on standby for handling any type of medical emergencies. The destination will facilitate smart payment methods and utilise the latest technology to sterilise banknotes," he added.