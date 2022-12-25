Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2022) Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)’s family-friendly destinations in coordination with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority are set to ring the New Year with colorful lights; from Fireworks displays to amazing dining experiences to exclusive shows, each destination has specially curated events this year.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary, Al Majaz Waterfront will have breathtaking 8-minute fabulous fireworks lighting up the Khalid Lagoon’s skyscapes, counting down to the new year.

The destination will also feature a special flyboard show and musical shows from 7:45 P.M. onwards.

Visitors can also indulge in a variety of fine restaurants and cafés that cater to everyone, with stunning scenery to match.

The leisure destination known for its diverse dining experiences has been a favourite spot for families during New Year’s Eve and has attracted thousands of visitors over the past few years.

A special New Year’s Eve dining experience is offered in the tranquil atmosphere of Al Noor Island on 31st December from 9:00 p.m. until midnight.

The 'By the Bay' dining at the destination offers guests a unique view of the mega fireworks displays in a peaceful atmosphere. In addition to enjoying a delicious dinner by the shoreline with cityscape views, guests can also explore the wonders of the island at their own pace. A complimentary sky watch session if weather permits.

Bringing the fireworks extravaganza to the east coast, Khorfakkan beach, one of the most superb beaches in the UAE, will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a countdown, filling the sky with mesmerizing colours, along with enchanting entertainment from LED, fire to bubble shows starting from 7:45 P.

M. onwards for kids and families.

Adding a memorable desert camping experience to the list of New Year celebrations, Mleiha Archaeological centre is offering unforgettable overnight camping to visitors, filled with dance, music, stargazing, and traditional hospitality.

A celebration packed with entertainment, the New Year’s Eve at Mleiha will feature live shows including the traditional Tanoura Dance, Fire Dance, and Oud performance.

With its unique Star Gazing activity, Visitors can explore the stars and planets with the assistance of experienced guides at the stargazing booth arranged at the campsite.

After enjoying a delicious buffet dinner and shows, the guests will be able to spend the night at the magical deserts of mleiha in the specially set up camps with bonfires.

The experience will begin at 6.30 pm on 31st December with a free self-guided museum tour and will end by 8.00 am on the following morning with breakfast.

Other popular family destinations including Al Qasba, Al Montazah Parks, The Flag Island, Rahmaniya Parks, and Heart of Sharjah also offer a wide range of unique world-class experiences at incredible value for residents and visitors, giving more reasons to celebrate the new beginnings.

Shurooq’s distinctive hospitality offerings under the ‘Sharjah Collection’ brand, managed by Mysk by Shaza Mysk Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba, Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in the heart of the Badayer desert, Mysk Al Faya Retreat, overlooking the dunes of Mleiha and Mysk Moon retreat in the Mleiha region, in addition to The Chedi Al Bait Sharjah a true Arabian hospitality in the Heart of Sharjah, Managed by GHM are also offering the perfect getaway for the New Year.