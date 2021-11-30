UrduPoint.com

SIAL Middle East Announces World Gourmet Show - Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) SIAL middle East 2021 (SIAL ME) has announced the first Abu Dhabi World Gourmet Show as part of its 11th edition.

Organised and hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), from 7th to 9th December, 2021, SIAL ME is one of the Middle East’s largest food, beverage, and hospitality events.

The inaugural World Gourmet Show – Abu Dhabi will see Michelin star chefs and the best chefs in Abu Dhabi delivering cooking masterclasses across a range of current themes and more.

Themes for the event will range from sustainable cuisine, healthy cuisine, intolerances and diet, cross-ethnic, modern Emirati and Arab cuisine, ingredients of the world and innovation and tradition.

