SIAL Middle East exhibition kicks off tomorrow at ADNEC featuring 450 exhibitors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the board of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the 11th edition of SIAL middle East (SIAL ME) 2021 will kick off tomorrow in the UAE Capital.

Starting 7th December and running until Thursday, 9th December, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the event will witness the participation of major local and international companies specialised in food and beverage sector.

The 11th edition of the exhibition, organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in partnership with Comexposium, will see about 450 participating exhibitors from 24 countries and 12 international pavilions.

One of the largest specialised events in the food, beverage and hospitality sector in the region, SIAL Middle East will be launched alongside the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, the world’s largest dates event.

The events will see wide participation from specialised local, regional and international industry experts and companies, who will shed light on the latest innovations, technologies and global food security, and will explore future global trends in the food, beverage and hospitality sector.

Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said, "Over the past years, SIAL Middle East has proven that it is one of the largest platforms for interaction between emerging food markets. It encourages innovation in the food and beverages industry, creates many investment opportunities, and builds successful economic partnerships in the UAE and the region."

"The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority is thrilled to participate in SIAL as part of its efforts to develop a sustainable food production system based on the use of modern technology in food production and processing, thus, enhancing local production and the establishment of international partnerships to diversify food sources."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, said, "SIAL Middle East is one of the most prominent international events specialised in the food and hospitality sector, and provides an ideal platform for establishing partnerships and gaining valuable insights into the sector’s latest technologies and knowledge on a regional and global scale."

Al Dhaheri added, "Hosting and organising this global event comes as part of ADNEC’s wider strategy to support the sustainable continuity of Abu Dhabi’s business tourism sector, as well as augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a strategic enabler and a global hub for the industry. This event also further amplifies ADNEC’s integral role in leading the recovery phase of the business tourism sector and emphasises ADNEC’s readiness to host major events that are in line with the highest international standards."

Dr. Abdul Wahab Zayed, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, said, "We are proud of all the results achieved by the award in developing the infrastructure of the palm cultivation sector, date production and agricultural innovation at the Arab and international levels. This growth and development are all thanks to the support and vision of the wise leadership through the establishment of dates festivals, which first started with the exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and then made its way to Egypt, Sudan, Jordan, Mauritania, and Morocco. These events have contributed to maximising the added value of Arab dates, and have augmented their reputation and demand.

"

Mohamed Helal Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, "The Abu Dhabi Chamber is looking forward to participating at SIAL Middle East once again. It is an important event that provides a direct platform for international companies producing and manufacturers of food, beverages and food equipment, to display their latest products and to partner with Emirati companies working in the same field. This event enables all of its participants to discover new and innovative investment opportunities in the food and agricultural industries, ensuring food security at the global level."

Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of Silal, stressed that SIAL Middle East is an ideal platform for us to highlight our newly launched brand, Silal Fresh, which reiterates our commitment to enhance the competitiveness of local produce while supporting local farmers. We will spare no effort to boost food accessibility in the UAE, by offering the best-in-class products to its consumers.

Mohammed bin Obaid Al Mazrooei, President and Chairman of AAAID, stated that The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) is keen on highlighting the importance of enhancing Arab food security through its participation in SIAL ME 2021, in which various agricultural investment opportunities are being executed in order to provide food commodities for the Arab world by supporting small farmers and producers.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Executive Director at Capital Events, said, "We are proud of our list of partners and sponsors for this year's event, as they have contributed to strengthening the event’s global standing as a leading platform for professionals in the food and beverage sector. This includes the participation of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, as our Strategic partner; the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, who is the Strategic partner for the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition; and the Abu Dhabi Chamber as our Host sponsor this year."

Al Mansoori added, "In addition, the list of sponsors for SIAL Middle East includes SILAL as the Headline sponsor; Abu Dhabi Ports as Platinum partner; Samira Maatouk as Bronze partner; the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development as Investment partner; Lulu Group International as the exclusive retail partner; and Capital Hospitality of ADNEC, the exclusive hospitality partner of the event. The 11th edition of SIAL ME will also welcome the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), as the destination partner."

Al Mansoori continued, "ADNEC is keen to take all preventive and precautionary measures to receive visitors to SIAL Middle East 2021, safeguarding all attendees and participants’ health and safety. This is why all of our events are held in alignment with the measures and directives of relevant health and regulatory authorities. After hosting organising and hosting many major events in the Emirate, we are confident in our ability to ensure the safety of our guests, participants and exhibitors, enabling them to conduct business in a safe and confident environment."

The leading event aims to promote the booming food and beverage sector in Abu Dhabi, as well as the HoReCa sector. SIAL ME will also explore the latest in food security, the date industry, and the art of preparing and producing coffee.

This year's edition will witness a variety of activities, including five events, which include ‘The Hosted Buyer Program’, UAE National Coffee Championships, SIAL Innovation, 2022 UAE National Latte Art Grading Battle and the inaugural World Gourmet Show - Abu Dhabi.