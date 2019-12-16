SIARA extends nomination deadline to December 31st

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) The nomination deadline for the fourth edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support, SIARA, has been extended to December 31st, 2019, due to the overwhelming number of inquiries and applications by humanitarian entities from across Africa and Asia.

SIARA is organised by The Big Heart Foundation, TBHF, a Sharjah-based global humanitarian charity dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide, in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR.

For the first time since its launch, this year, TBHF will receive applications directly on its website, https://tbhf.ae.

The AED500,000 (US$136,000) award money is a special contribution by TBHF and does not represent any share of the donations made to the foundation. SIARA is instituted under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children.

TBFH had earlier announced that the award, which previously covered only local organisations operating in Asia, the middle East and North Africa regions, has now expanded its reach to include local entities across the entire African continent.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said, "Through this award, TBHF seeks to offer monetary and moral support to local humanitarian agencies to alleviate the diverse and daunting challenges they face in the course of the work they undertake to support refugees and the internally displaced. We hope winning the award will enhance the abilities of these institutions to continue to fulfil their goals in addressing the needs of vulnerable populations, including the provision of emergency aid, as well as sustainable services such as healthcare, education and better living facilities."

TBHF’s evaluation of the nominees will centre on whether their work has resulted in tangible benefits for those they offered support to. Their work must use innovative practices within its programmes and initiatives to ensure better results and sustainable impact, be expansive in its scope and carry a clearly defined element of transparency and objectivity in its service delivery ethos.

TBHF was officially established in 2015 following a range of humanitarian initiatives and campaigns launched since 2008 by H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi to redouble efforts to help refugees and people in need.