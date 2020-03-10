SIARA receives 242 nominations from 52 countries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) The Big Heart Foundation, TBHF, the Sharjah-based global humanitarian charity dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide received 242 nominations from 52 countries for the fourth edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support, SIARA.

Of the total number of nominations received, 49 percent were from Africa, 44 percent from Asia, five percent from Europe and two percent from other countries worldwide.

TBHF organises the award annually in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children.

The award recognises the unparalleled efforts of local humanitarian outfits across Asia, the middle East and Africa, who have gone beyond the provision of emergency relief to make a positive and sustainable impact on the lives of numerous families and children by improving their access to food, health, psychological support and quality education.

Jordan tops the nominations list with 24 entries, followed by 19 from the Republic of Kenya and 18 from Uganda. Nigeria has 17 nominations, while the USA and Cameroon have sent in 11 applications each, and Pakistan is represented by 10 nominations.

TBHF has received between four to eight nominations from Britain, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Afghanistan, Turkey and South Africa.

The SIARA’s award money of AED500,000 (US$136,000) is a special contribution by TBHF and does not represent any share of the donations made to the foundation.

"TBHF is committed to raising the standard of humanitarian relief work," said Mariam Al Hammadi, TBHF Director, reiterating that the SIARA was founded to offer monetary, as well as moral support to committed, innovation-driven humanitarian outfits.

"The large number of nominations we received this year testifies to the importance the global humanitarian community attaches to this international award, which was born from Sharjah’s passion to advocate for the rights of refugees and their host communities, as well as recognise the efforts of those who help and support them. The award aims to be a ray of hope for every refugee and displaced person in the world. The SIARA is our message to them that reads ‘we are here standing by you and working hard for your future," she added.

Al Hammadi said that expanding the scope of the award to include the African continent and receiving nominations for the first time directly on TBHF website resulted in an increase in the number of nominations.