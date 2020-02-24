UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SIB, ICICI Bank To Facilitate Remittances To India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

SIB, ICICI bank to facilitate remittances to India

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) Sharjah Islamic Bank, SIB, has announced the strengthening of its partnership with ICICI bank to facilitate remittances to India. The collaboration will provide SIB the chance to offer instant remittances to its customers through the digital channels 24x7.

Ahmed Saad, Deputy CEO of SIB, along with Vikash Sharma, General Manager, Regional Head – middle East & Africa of ICICI signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Sharjah Islamic Bank office, in the presence of officials from both sides.

"We are delighted to partner with one of the leading banking institutions in India. By doing so our aim is to identify new trends and develop services that can help us cater to all the diverse needs of our customers.

Such partnerships will have positive results on the bank and its partners inside and outside the country," said Ahmed Saad.

Vikash Sharma said, "By partnering with Sharjah Islamic Bank, one of the leading banks in the Emirate, we will be able to reach out to our NRI (Nonresident Indian) customers who have invested their trust in us and made us one of the leading institutions for several years now."

This partnership allows customers to transfer money to India without any additional fees. This can be done by simply adding the beneficiary on the SIB online and mobile banking application that will allow remitting money to India at the same time safely and securely.

Related Topics

India Africa Mobile Sharjah Bank Same Middle East Money All From

Recent Stories

Gold prices touch all time high Rs 96, 300 per tol ..

2 minutes ago

“GoBackTrump” becomes top trend in India and a ..

19 minutes ago

PCB delighted with crowd support, quality of crick ..

25 minutes ago

Islamabad Police arrest 48 criminals

2 minutes ago

Fateha offered for Buner incident victims

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi directs to cover po ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.