Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:15 AM

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 Arab and foreign writers

Sharjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Literature enthusiasts and book lovers across the UAE can look forward to meeting more than 100 Arab and foreign authors who will sign their works for fans at the special Book Signing Corner set up at the 39th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair.

Organised by Sharjah Book Authority under the theme, ‘The World Reads from Sharjah’, the 2020 edition of SIBF will be held in a hybrid format on 4-14 November with publishers exhibiting their books at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Keeping audience safety at the forefront of its overall planning, all activities at Expo Centre Sharjah including the book signing activities at the exhibition lobby will strictly adhere to the global health and safety protocols in place to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Amongst the host of authors, writers and poets who will be autographing books at the Book Signing Corner are Youssef Eidabi, Sudanese novelist and playwright; Hamad bin Sarabi, Emirati novelist and researcher; UAE-based poets Talal Salem, Hassan Al-Najjar, and Emirati women writers Sheikha al-Mutairi; Fathia Al Nimr and Dr. Raja Al Gurg.

Prominent literary personalities Abdul Fattah Sabri, Egyptian writer and thinker; islam Abushkir, Syrian writer; Amer Tahboub, Jordanian novelist; and wildlife conservationist Johannes Els, and several other luminaries will also be meeting their readers at the Book Signing Corner.

