SIBF sets Guinness World Record

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2019) Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF, 2019 set a Guinness World Record Thursday night, successfully hosting the world’s largest simultaneous book signing ceremony with 1,502 authors from the UAE and beyond signing their own books.

A Guinness World Records Official present at the event verified and confirmed the number and endorsed the record, which beat the previous record set by 1,423 authors in Turkey.

On Thursday evening at 8.30 pm, the World Record was broken by the Sharjah International Book Fair, placing Sharjah and the fair in the Guinness World Record in the category of ‘Most authors signing their own book simultaneously in one location’.

Amid thousands of fair visitors cheering and applauding the landmark accomplishment, Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, received the Guinness World Record certificate from the organisation’s representatives.

The signing ceremony commenced with a message from H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, delivered by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA.

Upon receiving the record certificate from the Guinness World Records representative, Al Ameri, said, "We thank all the authors, publishers and volunteers for enabling us to attain this world record, which is an Emirati achievement that will go down in history.

This achievement is yet another endorsement of the 40-year efforts of Sharjah Ruler, in placing books, culture and knowledge at the heart of our society. This feat is very special, as it comes during a year when Sharjah is celebrating the highest recognition of culture worldwide, as UNESCO World Book Capital 2019."