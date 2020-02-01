SICFAB to kick off with 130 Experts on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2020) Organised by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, the 21st Sharjah International Conservation Forum for Arabian Biodiversity, SICFAB, will begin February 3rd – at Desert Park in Sharjah.

The four-day Forum, which will be held until February 6th, will include discussions of several important issues related to biodiversity such as marine and coastal management of species of coral, turtles, sharks, marine mammals, mangroves and seaweed.

Participants will also cover topical problems facing these ecosystems, such as fisheries, aquaculture, pollution, plastic, oil spills and climate change.

In an effort to contribute to regional issues related to marine mammals, sea turtles and seabirds, the veterinary topic will be discussed under SICFAB’s general theme.

Concerns about animals’ health and the effects of oil spills, boat strikes, plastic pollution and heavy metals will also be discussed. This year, 130 environmental experts, researchers and specialists from 24 countries are participating in SICFAB.

Over the course of 21 years, SICFAB – a valuable asset for Sharjah and the EPAA – has created a paradigm shift in the environmental field locally, regionally and globally.

The Forum is a platform that allows experts from different countries to exchange experiences and information. It contributes to the development of knowledge about the status of nature in the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula, which are known for their rich biodiversity. The Forum also contributes to the development of plans to protect biodiversity in the Arabian Peninsula.