Siemens to build new digital rail hub in Austria

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Siemens has announced a €25 million investment to establish a new digital transformation centre for the rail sector in Vienna through its subsidiary Siemens Mobility, which specialises in transport technology.

According to a statement issued by the company, construction has commenced on the new facility, which will serve as an advanced testing hub for digital infrastructure technologies in the railway sector. The centre will evaluate the interaction of various IT systems and focus on scientific research, development and testing across a 2,500-square-metre space.

The facility is expected to be partially operational by autumn 2025, reaching full operational capacity in 2026.

Tanja Kienegger, CEO of Siemens Mobility Austria, said the new testing centre would advance the digital transformation of the rail industry. She added that innovation in this field would make rail transport more efficient and cost-effective, benefiting passengers, railway operators and the environment alike.

The new digital rail laboratory will play a key role in delivering two major projects in Austria. The first involves modernising the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) network with advanced technologies by 2038, making it one of the most modern rail networks globally. The second focuses on the comprehensive upgrade of Vienna’s metro system, alongside support for other projects across Central and Eastern Europe.